Sagitravel Provides LGBTQ+ Inventive Way to Travel And Connect with Gay Travel on Amazon's Alexa

05/05/2020 | 06:03pm BST

MIAMI, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel enthusiasts in the LGBTQ+ community can now stay connected on all things LGBTQ+ travel via Amazon’s Alexa Gay Travel skill and Gay Travel Today flash briefing produced by Sagitravel, an international leader in LGBTQ+ travel. Gay Travel skill and Gay Travel Today flash briefing are the first smart speaker, voice-driven apps dedicated to LGBTQ+ travel enthusiasts searching for friendly vacation planning from experts within the LGBTQ+ community who understand specific gay travel needs.

According to a report from IGLTA Foundation, LGBTQ+ travel continues to rise, dominating the travel industry and creating specific needs for gay friendly services for the evolving world of travel.

“Our gay travel community is very important to us,” said Henry Rizzo, director general of Quo Vadis, the parent travel company for Sagitravel. “We want to stay connected with our LGBTQ+ community during this COVID-19 pandemic and bring them important travel news and creative ideas they can engage despite being grounded. We are excited to be the first to bring this to them via Amazon’s Alexa.”

Both the Gay Travel skill and Gay Travel Today flash briefing are free to enable on Amazon. Simply select Alexa Skills in the Amazon.com search bar and type in Gay Travel and Gay Travel Today, then choose to enable. Once enabled, the information is available via voice command with an Alexa smart speaker or the Alexa app. To open use the wake command, “Alexa, Open Gay Travel,” and “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, what’s my news?” The Gay Travel skill will give an option to book travel or to hear travel advisories including the latest news with gay pride events. The Gay Travel Today flash briefing is a daily microcast that provides updates on gay travel friendly destinations and ideas. The microcast, or mini-podcast, delivers news in less than 3 minutes and will be hosted by New York City-based Pop/R&B singer and songwriter, Teraj.

“Leveraging voice technology during this crisis is one of the best ways our LGBTQ+ community can stay informed and connected,” said Teraj, whose debut album, “DEFY” is comprised of songs inspired by chapters of his life with the goal to inspire and uplift listeners, encouraging them to celebrate individuality and humanity through life’s splendor and hardships. “Our voices have always been central to expressing who we are and helping others in the community feel accepted. Gay Travel Today is a perfect platform to bring that together.”  

In addition to Amazon’s Alexa, the Gay Travel Today microcast can be heard on many popular podcast outlets including Spotify, Apple iTunes, Google Podcasts and more. Sagitravel is headquartered in Venezuela with U.S. offices in South Florida, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale area. They are the first gay travel agency in South America and known throughout the world for innovation in LGBTQ+ travel. Sagitravel is now the first to bring LGBTQ+ travel to Amazon’s Alexa, making the travel booking experience flawless and friendly for the gay community. Stay connected with Sagitravel on Twitter, Instagram and Amazon’s Alexa, Spotify, Apple iTunes, Google Podcasts or book your next gay travel friendly destina﻿tion at www.sagitravelfriendly.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3e384f8-9382-4e42-9dfb-d0edde050b25

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/123921b3-032b-494c-9f58-664ad9fa532c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bed0564a-33f2-4b4a-a6c3-823880744296

Media Contact:
Amy Summers
212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com
Pitch Publicity

Primary Logo

Gay Travel Skill

The Gay Travel skill, produced by Sagitravel on Amazon's Alexa, gives LGBTQ+ travelers an option to book travel or hear travel advisories, including the latest news with gay pride events. Enable the Gay Travel skill for free on Amazon, then just ask Alexa to open Gay Travel to interact.
Gay Travel Today Flash Briefing

The Gay Travel Today Amazon Alexa flash briefing is a daily microcast produced by Sagitravel that provides updates on gay travel friendly destinations and ideas. It's the first flash briefing of its kind for LGBTQ+ travelers.
Teraj Hosts "Gay Travel Today"

The Gay Travel Today flash briefing delivers LGBTQ+ travel news in less than 3 minutes and is hosted by New York City-based Pop/R&B singer and songwriter, Teraj.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
