Saif bin Zayed Attends the Conclusion of ISALEX19 Exercise

07/02/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended the conclusion of the International Security Alliance’s First Joint Exercise (ISALEX19) hosted by the UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI). Fifty representatives from law enforcement agencies from the International Security Alliance (ISA) countries are participating in the exercise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005646/en/

HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a group photo with ISALEX19 participants (Photo: AETOSWire)

Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif was briefed by heads of participating tactical teams about the exercise and received analysis of the results and plans set by experts during the exercise that is based on a major security threat scenario in a virtual country. The teams showed high levels of professionalism and teamwork spirit in their cooperation despite the wide participation of 50 security experts from the Alliance countries.

His Highness Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior reviewed part of the ongoing activities during the exercise and watched experts and tactical teams during operations collect and analyze information to counter the virtual security threat. During the exercise, participating teams exchanged best practices in handling the virtual scenario.

The event was attended by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha’far, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior; HE Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Police and General Security; Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services; Major General Abdul Aziz Maktoum Al Shareefi, Director General of Protective Security in the Ministry of Interior; alongside directors general and officers from the Ministry of Interior and the Armed Forces, heads and members of participating countries’ delegations and members of the diplomatic corps.

As per the scenario, participants had to respond to a simulated security threat in a virtual country. They followed a set of procedures, processes, and information sharing between all teams and showed outstanding dexterity and professionalism in handling the security event.

The exercise underlines the importance of joint action and global coordination to confront transnational crime and will allow ISA member countries to analyze the most important lessons learned to develop and adopt the best security and policing practices.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
