Saigo : Launches First Sport Utility Bike on Indiegogo

10/10/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

Saigo today launches on Indiegogo the world’s first sport utility bike (SUB), a completely new category for ebikes. The bike combines a city-bike frame with the ruggedness of fat-bikes, allowing users to experience a more comfortable ride than a mountain bike.

The bike is for those who want some pedal-assistance for commuting, running errands and weekend mountain biking trips and can ride through potholes and sand. It weighs just 77 lbs including 26x4 inch tires that create a smooth ride.

Ride it as a typical push bike using the 8-speed Shimano gears, or take advantage of its powerful 500W electric motor and improved cruising range. The motor is built to be durable and efficient, yet silent with full charging time at only five hours.

Using the throttle the in-built 48V10.4Ah battery (499.2WH) gives riders a maximum range of 41km/25mi. The bike also features a Torque Sensor System (TSS), which releases additional power while pedaling. With the TSS, Saigo can increase the maximum mileage by 30%, which is 83km/51mi further than other ebikes in pedal mode.

The bike is equipped with an automated lighting system for ultimate road safety. This includes both front and rear light sensors, which incorporates a laser flashing light to indicate a safe distance to ride. Saigo easily adapts to any urban adventures with a turning signal, a set of two high quality hydraulic disc brakes, and a comfortable suspension saddle.

Compatible with iOS and Android apps, users can easily monitor their riding mileage and battery health with the Saigo Soul app. It allows users to modify the parameters of their SUB including soft start level and throttle reaction time. An upgraded GPRS battery allows riders to remotely monitor the location of their bike and easily find it.

Ray Chow, Co-Founder of Saigo said: “We noticed a lifestyle trend – work and life are blending. We created the Saigo SUB line to bring the spirit of SUVs to cycling: convenient for everyday use, but rugged enough for play.”

The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign kicks off on October 10 with a target of USD 50,000 to put the ebike into mass production. It has an MSRP of USD 2,750.

Ends


© Business Wire 2018
