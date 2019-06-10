SailPoint Admiral Delivery Partner Edgile to Present at Navigate 2019

How To Get Over IAM Migration Hurdles

Edgile, the leading cyber risk and regulatory compliance firm, routinely works with enterprises transitioning from one IAM approach to another and understands the challenging complexities that stem from legacy processes, antiquated technology and bad data.

During a session at Navigate '19 at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, TX, June 10-12, Edgile executives and an enterprise end-user will detail the best ways to modernize IAM and how to work around the inevitable hurdles. Edgile will outline the most effective process—from requirements interviews with business stakeholders to developing an IAM Reference Architecture to RFPs and selecting the most appropriate software—that leverages the power of an agile project methodology.

As a platinum sponsor of Navigate ‘19, Edgile architects and consultants will be on hand to discuss how to maximize investments in IAM programs by taking a strategy-first approach to understand what’s at risk—and why. They will explain the key steps used to successfully scale some of the largest SailPoint implementations.

To schedule a meeting with an Edgile expert, click here.

Simplifying Migration from Legacy IAM

Most legacy environments have been heavily customized over the years—with no two implementations being the same. One of the most challenging identity issues for enterprise executives is dealing with End of Life (EOL) announcements from key software providers.

There’s also the issue of modernizing legacy and homegrown applications, which are often orphaned when a vendor changes direction or the employees who wrote the homegrown custom code leave the company.

These are some of the reasons why migrating from one identity product to another is often a daunting prospect, particularly when replacing heavyweight solutions deeply integrated into the business. Edgile has developed a comprehensive process for migrating large complex IAM environments to SailPoint.

Supporting Resources

Are you asking the right IAM questions? View the 7 IAM questions infographic

Why Leading CISOs are Adopting a Strategy-First Approach to Identity & Access Management — Download the IAM strategy-first white paper PDF

Edgile named SailPoint Delivery Admiral in Jan 2019

SailPoint recently unveiled a new “Delivery Admiral” program to recognize partners with a proven ability to deliver rapid ROI and value to customers. SailPoint Delivery Admirals are selected based on their track record of delivering multiple, successful implementations with highly referenceable and satisfied customers. Delivery Admirals must maintain trained and certified resources, stay current on SailPoint’s open identity platform, and demonstrate a commitment to identity governance and SailPoint.

Edgile’s Annual Navigate Party

Navigate ’19 attendees are invited to Edgile’s annual party for security professionals.

June 11 at 7 PM CDT. To RSVP visit edgile.com/navigate

EDGILE: WE SECURE THE MODERN ENTERPRISE

Edgile is the trusted cyber risk and regulatory compliance partner to the world’s leading organizations, providing consulting, managed services, and harmonized regulatory content. Our strategy-first model optimizes on-premises and cloud programs, IAM, GRC, and cybersecurity. By transforming risk into opportunity, we secure the modern enterprise through solutions that increase business agility and create a competitive advantage for our clients.

For more information about Edgile: www.edgile.com

Follow Edgile on Twitter and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005828/en/