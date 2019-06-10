SailPoint Admiral Delivery Partner Edgile to Present at Navigate 2019

Edgile, the leading cyber risk and regulatory compliance firm, routinely
works with enterprises transitioning from one IAM approach to another
and understands the challenging complexities that stem from legacy
processes, antiquated technology and bad data.
During a session at Navigate
'19 at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, TX, June 10-12, Edgile
executives and an enterprise end-user will detail the best ways to
modernize IAM and how to work around the inevitable hurdles. Edgile will
outline the most effective process—from requirements interviews with
business stakeholders to developing an IAM Reference Architecture to
RFPs and selecting the most appropriate software—that leverages the
power of an agile project methodology.
As a platinum sponsor of Navigate ‘19, Edgile architects and consultants
will be on hand to discuss how to maximize investments in IAM programs
by taking a strategy-first approach to understand what’s at risk—and
why. They will explain the key steps used to successfully scale some of
the largest SailPoint implementations.
To schedule a meeting with an Edgile expert, click here.
Simplifying Migration from Legacy IAM
Most legacy environments have been heavily customized over the
years—with no two implementations being the same. One of the most
challenging identity issues for enterprise executives is dealing with
End of Life (EOL) announcements from key software providers.
There’s also the issue of modernizing legacy and homegrown applications,
which are often orphaned when a vendor changes direction or the
employees who wrote the homegrown custom code leave the company.
These are some of the reasons why migrating from one identity product to
another is often a daunting prospect, particularly when replacing
heavyweight solutions deeply integrated into the business. Edgile has
developed a comprehensive
process for migrating large complex IAM environments to SailPoint.
Supporting Resources
Edgile named SailPoint Delivery Admiral in Jan 2019
SailPoint recently unveiled a new “Delivery Admiral” program to
recognize partners with a proven ability to deliver rapid ROI and value
to customers. SailPoint Delivery Admirals are selected based on their
track record of delivering multiple, successful implementations with
highly referenceable and satisfied customers. Delivery Admirals must
maintain trained and certified resources, stay current on SailPoint’s
open identity platform, and demonstrate a commitment to identity
governance and SailPoint.
Edgile’s Annual Navigate Party
Navigate ’19 attendees are invited to Edgile’s annual party for security
professionals.
June 11 at 7 PM CDT. To RSVP visit edgile.com/navigate
EDGILE: WE SECURE THE MODERN ENTERPRISE
Edgile is the trusted cyber risk and regulatory compliance partner to
the world’s leading organizations, providing consulting, managed
services, and harmonized regulatory content. Our strategy-first model
optimizes on-premises and cloud programs, IAM, GRC, and cybersecurity.
By transforming risk into opportunity, we secure the modern enterprise
through solutions that increase business agility and create a
competitive advantage for our clients.
For more information about Edgile: www.edgile.com
Follow Edgile on Twitter
and LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005828/en/