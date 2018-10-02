SailPoint Technologies : Can I Ask You Guys a Quick Question?

It's National Cybersecurity Awareness month, a major opportunity for those in the cybersecurity space to make some noise about how security affects everyone. David Lee, Senior Identity Strategist, and Mike Kiser, SailPoint Corporate Evangelist, took to the streets of Austin to ask people a probing question about their passwords. Watch the video below to see how people responded and what they were willing to give up.

Stay tuned all month long for more National Cybersecurity Awareness Month content!