Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SailPoint Technologies : Different Teams, Common Goals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 11:25pm EST

Common goals empower an engineering team, to become more agile, productive and efficient. These are important not only because they provide direction for the team but because they bring people together and encourage them to communicate problems and work together for the result.

At SailPoint we have a remote engineering team in Pune, India working on connectivity. Our team has some common goals. The principal goal is customer satisfaction because nothing is more important than that.

Whenever any concern or query is raised by a customer, we as a team, focus on a quick resolution rather than thinking about actual code or job ownership.

Why is having common goals important?

Having a common team goal is a great way to increase engagement, interactions, and communication amongst our colleagues. What makes a good team great is the ability to focus on the common goal.

Rowing a boat to the destination as quickly as possible requires:

• Understanding individual job roles and what needs to be done that will have a positive impact.

• Having a clear direction, but an easy hand on the navigation.

• Believing that it is not how hard we work, but it is how hard we work together.

Similarly, the Pune Engineering rows at SailPoint with an aim of realizing the common engineering goal. This keeps everyone aware of the bigger picture even as they work in different Engineering Scrum teams.

Setting goals

There are a lot of things that can bring people together and focus them on results and not on personal achievement.

We at SailPoint always think about the customer's business use case while developing any feature and ensure the highest quality. Along with this goal, we set process goals and continuously check the health of our deliverables.

Tracking goals

Tracking the goal is as important as setting it. This will allow us to know whether we are rowing the boat in the right direction or not. We track our goal progress on a weekly basis and in our quarterly meetings. This is a great opportunity to identify problems, to adjust course and to remain united as a team.

Cross-scrum communication meetings allow alignment between the scrums to help achieve the target within the stipulated time frame. During these meetings, we share our knowledge and feedback across the teams and that helps keep the whole team moving in the right direction.

Customer Satisfaction

At SailPoint, the engineering teams, use common goals to deliver new functionality and fixes to our customers so that they will benefit. We work together and celebrate the achievement together.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 04:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aGLENCORE : says heavy rain disrupts production at two Australian coal mines
RE
12:29aTOYOTA MOTOR : third-quarter operating profit edges up as Asia sales rise
RE
12:20aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Do Financial Relationships Between Physicians and Drug Companies Influence Prescribing Practices?
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Examines Race-Based Differences in Social Support Needs among Breast Cancer Patients
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Certain Characteristics Linked with Different Trajectories of Depression Before and After Giving Birth
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Fractures Have Long-Term Impacts on Quality of Life in Older People
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Do Differences in Gait Predict the Risk of Developing Depression in Later Life?
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Greater Efforts Needed to Address Cancer Therapies' Effects on Bone Health
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Estimates Misuse of Prescribed Opioids in the United States
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : ABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
4SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : books quarterly profit jump, points to 5G-driven growth
5SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2018 results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.