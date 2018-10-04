Log in
SailPoint Technologies : Navigate '18 Brings Identity Experts to Barcelona

10/04/2018

After successful, sold-out events in Austin and Sydney, the final Navigate '18 event of the year is happening in less than two weeks in beautiful Barcelona, Spain. SailPoint customers, partners and prospects from across the globe will descend on the Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I for two and a half days to learn how to tackle the new frontiers in identity governance, along with networking with other identity experts, sharing best practices and of course, lots of fun.

Barcelona is one of the world's leading tourist destinations, which is one of the many reasons we selected it as the host city for Navigate '18 Europe. Between its accessible location and rich culture, what's not to love? Whether this is your first or fifth visit to Barcelona or a SailPoint Navigate event, here are a few of my can't-miss recommendations to help you make the most of your time.

Food and Wine

When visiting a new location, I'm always most excited about the local culinary options, and Barcelona has much to offer in the way of gourmet food and wine. While Barcelona boasts many a Michelin star, but you can't go wrong with tried-and-true local favorites like Catalan-style cod, paella (or its pasta cousin fideuà) and a sweet finish of crema catalana. And as the most widely planted wine country in the world, Spain is a great place to taste a variety of new wines you won't find anywhere else.

All Things Gaudí

Barcelona claims a number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and many of them are the works of famed architect Antoni Gaudí. A master of the Modernisme movement, Gaudi's influence can be felt throughout the city - just take a walk along the Illa de la Discòrdia to see what I mean. You can admire Gaudí's great unfinished work, Sagrada Família, or see the place Gaudí called home at the beautiful Park Güell, but you'd be remiss in leaving Barcelona without taking in some of his masterpieces.

Women in Identity

This year we're taking the popular Women in Identity event to a global audience with the inaugural Women in Identity breakfast in Barcelona. On Thursday morning, SailPoint is hosting an inspiring, thought-provoking panel featuring several of our most influential female customers, partners and #SailPointCrew members led by our CMO, Juliette Rizkallah. Women in Identity is one of my favorite events every year, and I'm excited to bring it to all of our Navigate '18 Europe attendees.

The Identity Governance Conference

Despite all of the exciting attractions Barcelona has to offer, we all know the real reason you're coming to Navigate '18, which is to hear the latest and greatest from SailPoint's identity experts on the future of identity governance. With four different tracks tailored to meet your specific identity needs - whether you're just beginning your identity governance journey or looking to take the next big step in your identity program - Navigate '18 has you covered. And don't forget to take a break from the action-packed agenda to forge new relationships with other attendees at networking events like our ever-popular Navigate party.

When it comes to Navigate '18 in Barcelona, I'm most excited about building relationships with our European customers and hearing their identity stories. What are you most looking forward to at THE identity governance conference? And what are your favorite Barcelona sights? Let the #SailPointCrew know via social media using the event hashtag #SPNav18. See you in Barcelona!

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 12:42:10 UTC
