Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SailPoint Technologies : Security in a SaaS product, It's Not Just About the Product

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:34pm EST

The work to secure a product, its data, architecture, the people who create that product, and the people who support it, is never done. The challenge we are always facing is how do we continue to grow our understanding in a threat landscape that produces hundreds of thousands of attacks every day? How do we make sure that the information is reaching all employees in a way that informs and can be applied to their day to day work? We knew from day one that our approach to security couldn't be theory or unacted upon whitepapers. It needed and still needs to be aggressive, impactful and continually evolving. Let's explore how we accomplish those three things:

Being aggressive means having a clear goal of catching any vulnerability before it even gets close to production. Before a line of code is written the security implications of the work that is to be done is considered by the product managers and scrums. Grooming for security is the start which continues to: teams reaching out to a security analyst in our CTO's office for guidance when needed, running code through a variety of vulnerability scans, and executing security tests that are a standard part of our software development lifecycle. We are determined to find vulnerabilities as early as possible.

Impactful is a simple concept but one of the harder things to do with security. For us, it means making sure our aggressive and evolving posture reaches all parts of our products and business.

And when we break it down, when we say parts we mostly mean people. From the CEO to the part-time intern, we all need to be thinking about security in what we do. A great case study is Heartland Payment Systems who have suffered two major breaches in their company's life: one was a SQL injection that had been in the product for eight years, and hackers spent eight months finding and then exploiting. The other was a brazen late-night break in which thieves grabbed desktops. Such a wide and varied threat landscape requires our thinking to be wide and varied as well. Reaching every member of our organization to be thinking about security as it pertains to their role creates a culture where security is not a passing fad but a daily consideration in all the things we do. We will talk more about how we do this in another blog about Security Guilds.

The evolving nature of our security posture requires a constant evaluation of the threat landscape. We accomplish this by having a number of security engineers and analyst continually perform a variety of tasks to implement scanning and monitoring tools, perform white hat hacking, work with development engineers to help make architecture and coding recommendations, and ensure that our processes are working efficiently. The process evaluation is probably one of the most important parts of our evolution. It cannot be emphasized enough, a variety of processes for different situations are necessary, but making sure that every engineer, manager, executive, administrator, accountant, etc understands what a potential issue could be and understands how and why to report is paramount.

The goals of being aggressive, impactful, and evolving around security require action from all areas of the business. SailPoint's Executive Leadership Team, Product Managers, Engineering and Technical Leadership all are aligned and are dedicated to these principals. From funding and prioritization to engineering solutions and innovations, we all seek to adhere to the three principals. That alignment and action is nothing without the individuals who are closest to our products and the day to day operations. SailPoint believes this and we show that belief by practicing it daily.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 22:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20pFEDERATED INVESTORS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:20pFEC Reports Revocation of Cease Trade Orders
NE
06:19pOCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:19pFIBRA PROLOGIS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Results
PR
06:19pHESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution
BU
06:19pMatrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019
GL
06:14pSEACOAST BANKING OF FLORIDA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results (Printable)
PU
06:14pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
06:14pMADALENA ENERGY : Engages Storyboard and Hoot for Investor Relations and Capital Markets Advisory Services
AQ
06:11pCARLOS GHOSN : Mercedes-Benz to ramp up business with China auto suppliers
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
2U.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal - Ross
3Mercedes-Benz to ramp up business with China auto suppliers
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
5MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC : KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.