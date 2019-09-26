Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SailPoint Technologies : Switzerland's disability insurance IT services provider secures citizen data through strong identity governance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

It can happen to anyone at any time: become disabled by an illness or accident and find oneself unable to work for an extended period of time. Within Switzerland, disability insurance is provided through the 20 Swiss cantons and Liechtenstein. Each regional authority operates autonomously, collects and manages the information about their insured citizens, and each is bound by a complex set of security and data privacy regulations.

To ensure that each of those regional authorities can efficiently provide their services to the insured people, the Swiss services provider GILAI provides them centralized IT support and consulting, including the deployment and management of a shared hybrid cloud infrastructure, the development and management of the disability insurance management system known as Web@AI, enterprise content management, cybersecurity, business intelligence, and identity and access management. All of that for 2500 end-users in three languages within all Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

GILAI runs a tight organization. 'While there are only 17 people, and we provide technology and consulting services throughout the 20 Swiss cantons and Liechtenstein,' says Sandro Lensi, CIO at GILAI.

One of the primary challenges for that team is the implementation and management of their identity management program and making certain that only the right people have access to the appropriate information and resources. And when it came to onboarding staff onto the insurance system, each state was performing its own manual processes. That was proving inefficient. 'We needed to find and implement a way to standardize how we managed identities,' says Sandro.

The switch from manual to automated identity management

To more efficiently manage user identities within the disability insurance system, GILAI decided to move from manual to automated tools and processes. 'We manage data for people across Switzerland, so we require sensible and effective security,' he adds. In addition, the regional authorities must undergo numerous regulatory audits and are expected to maintain very high-security levels.

One of the primary objectives, Sandro says, is making sure that the regional authorities can manage their own identities in their human resources department, and not depend on others.

Sandro and his team at GILAI conducted a thorough market analysis in order to find the ideal identity management system for GILAI and the regional authorities. After they completed their research, they selected SailPoint. 'We decided to work with SailPoint because it is not only a perfect solution for our identity management needs, but it is also an opportunity for us to create new value for our customers,' he says.

With SailPoint, GILAI and the regional authorities now have a clear overview of who has access to applications, services, and files. In addition, they know how that access is being used and they can determine if the access complies with their security policy. SailPoint also provides streamlined self-service implementation, automated policy management, and AI recommendations that help provide intelligent access decisions.

'SailPoint not only enabled us to improve our identity management workflow but also made it incredibly easy to do so,' says Sandro.

Today, thanks to SailPoint, GILAI is able to automate the processes for identity management and creation. 'Optimization has been the major advantage for us,' says Sandro. 'Today, we can create an identity in no time. Before, it would have taken much longer. Now, the people in the offices can create their own identities while working directly with their human resources department. They do not need to rely on IT anymore,' he says.

'This has been a very successful initiative,' concludes Sandro. 'We needed to centralize our data and our process for identity, while also enabling our users to manage the identities for their organizations. SailPoint has enabled us to do exactly that,' he says.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 17:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pSEEDO : and Namaste Expand Online Marketing and Distribution Partnership to Canada
PR
02:23pDIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Renewable Energy Is Key to Sustainable Data Center Solutions
PU
02:22pEXCLUSIVE : Texas signs ex-Microsoft lawyer, others to aid in Google antitrust probe
RE
02:22pTRAVELBANK : Announces SuperItinerary, a Reinvention of the Business Travel Itinerary
BU
02:20pBLACKSTONE : Completes the Acquisition of U.S. Logistics Assets from GLP, Adding to Firm's Leading Global Portfolio
BU
02:19pTRIUMPH : Delivers Engine Throttle Control System For Boom XB-1 Demonstrator
PR
02:18pQUALYS : Cloud Platform 2.41 New Features
PU
02:18pDISH NETWORK : Fox Blocks Millions of DISH Customers from Local Channels, Cable Networks
PU
02:18pHERA : Avviata la vendita di massime numero 14.426.407 azioni ordinarie Hera S.p.A.
PU
02:18pHERA : Announcement of sale of maximum of 14,426,407 ordinary shares of Hera S.p.A.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group