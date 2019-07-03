Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sainsbury's hit by weak general merchandise, clothing sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 04:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Coupe, CEO of Sainsbury's, poses for a portrait at the company headquarters in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's reported a third straight quarter of declining underlying sales, hit by weak demand for clothing and general merchandise, and cautioned its markets remained highly competitive and promotional.

After its 7.3 billion pound takeover of rival Asda was blocked by Britain's competition regulator in April, and with its shares down 37% over the last year, Sainsbury's Chief Executive Mike Coupe is under pressure to show the group can prosper on its own.

Coupe said in May that Sainsbury's would evolve, rather than dramatically change, to meet changing customer habits such as more frequent shopping trips, the demand for more convenience and more shopping online.

He plans to improve 400 stores, cut prices on daily essentials and invest in online and technology.

He has reduced prices on over 1,000 own brand products including dairy, meat, fish, poultry and fresh fruit and vegetables - adding to the competitive pressure in the industry.

Data on Wednesday showed British shop prices in June fell for the first time since October.

Sainsbury's said its like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 1.6% in the 16 weeks to June 29, its fiscal first quarter.

That compared with analysts' forecasts for a fall of 1.1% to 2% and a drop of 0.9% in the previous quarter.

"Retail markets remain highly competitive and promotional and the consumer outlook continues to be uncertain," Sainsbury's said.

The group said that while total grocery sales fell 0.5%, general merchandise sales dropped 3.1% and clothing sales were down 4.5%.

Despite the declines, Sainsbury's said its premium "Taste the Difference" own-brand food range gained market share, as did key general merchandise categories and clothing, where it is now Britain's fifth largest retailer by volume.

Recent official data and updates from peers, including market leader Tesco, had already outlined a difficult backdrop for retailers in the period, reflecting ongoing political and economic uncertainty and a tough comparison with the same quarter last year when Britain enjoyed record hot weather and major events including a royal wedding and the men's soccer World Cup.

Prior to Wednesday's update, analysts were forecasting a fall in Sainsbury's profit for its 2019-20 financial year. The pretax profit consensus estimate was 632 million pounds ($794 million), down from the 635 million pounds made in 2018-19.

Coupe, who was paid 3.9 million pounds in 2018-19, will face investors on Thursday at the group's annual shareholder meeting.

Shares in Sainsbury's closed on Tuesday at 199.5 pence, valuing the business at 4.43 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)

By James Davey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aEURO AREA QUARTERLY BALANCE OF PAYMENTS AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT POSITION : first quarter of 2019
PU
04:29aPound falls further, pressured by economic woe, rate cut expectations
RE
04:28aCOMPETITION COUNCIL : LAUNCHES “FUEL PRICES MONITOR”
PU
04:28aZimbabwe's moves to end dollarisation challenged in court
RE
04:27aBritish companies, pension funds may have to report climate risks
RE
04:24aSainsbury's hit by weak general merchandise, clothing sales
RE
04:23aKenyan private sector activity jumps in June -PMI
RE
04:19aSweden's Riksbank Stands Pat Despite Rising Uncertainty Abroad
DJ
04:18aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 02, 2019 The Opportunity Project Hosts Investing in the American Workforce Work Participants representing government, industry, academia, community organizers and partners collaborated and shared ideas on four critical workforce challenges.
PU
04:17aNaspers appoints Mahanyele-Dabengwa to new CEO South Africa post
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
2BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Lee Iacocca, auto executive who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy, dies at 94
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About