Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sainsbury's to limit customer purchases, close cafes to get through coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 08:28pm EDT
Empty shelves are seen at a Sainsbury's store in south London as the numbers of coronavirus cases continues to rise around the world

Supermarket group Sainsbury's is to restrict customer purchases to combat panic buying, close its in-store cafes and counters and beef-up online services to get it through the coronavirus crisis, it said on Wednesday.

The UK grocery industry has struggled for over a week to keep shelves stocked in the face of intense panic buying, which got worse on Tuesday despite weekend appeals for calm from supermarket bosses and politicians.

In a letter to customers, Sainsbury's Chief Executive Mike Coupe said that from Wednesday customers would be able to buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two of the most popular products including toilet paper, soap and UHT milk.

"We have enough food coming into the system, but are limiting sales so that it stays on shelves for longer and can be bought by a larger numbers of customers," he said.

Aldi on Monday became the first UK grocer to introduce rationing, limiting customers to buying four items of any one product during each visit.

From Thursday, Sainsbury's will be closing its cafes and its meat, fish and pizza counters in supermarkets.

"This means we can free up warehouse and lorry capacity for products that customers really need. It will also free up time for our store colleagues to focus on keeping the shelves as well stocked as possible," said Coupe.

From Monday, the group will operate an expanded ?click and collect? service, with a significant increase in the number of collection sites across the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and advised the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks.

Sainsbury's also plans to reserve hours in stores specifically for the elderly and vulnerable and will give customers who are over 70 or have a disability priority access to online delivery slots.

The group said in January that Coupe would step down as CEO on May 31 and be succeeded by Simon Roberts, the group?s current retail and operations director.

However, with UK health authorities predicting the peak of the virus is 10 to 14 weeks away there has been speculation he will defer his retirement.

On Tuesday rival Morrisons said it plans to create 3,500 new jobs and expand its home delivery operation to help it deal with coronavirus.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By James Davey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22pSamsung expects chip demand growth despite coronavirus turmoil
RE
09:17pCBA CONSUMER BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Writes Congressional Leadership on Small Business Assistance
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:07pOHIO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION : PUCO directs competitive energy suppliers to halt door-to-door, in-person marketing
PU
09:06pOil mixed after slipping to lowest since early 2016 amid coronavirus chaos
RE
09:03pExxon pays more to borrow amid market turmoil
RE
09:02pJapan's exports fall, imports from China slump as virus impact widens
RE
09:01pSoftBank lays ground to abandon $3 billion WeWork tender offer - sources
RE
09:00pSOFTBANK LAYS GROUND TO ABANDON $3 BILLION WEWORK TENDER OFFER : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown
3BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
5As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group