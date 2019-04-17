Log in
Saint-Gobain's SageGlass Appoints Namrata Vora as Vice President of Sales

04/17/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

Dynamic glass industry veteran to oversee sales in North America, India and Asia-Pacific

SageGlass, manufacturer of the world’s smartest dynamic glass, has hired Namrata Vora as Vice President of Sales in North America, India and Asia-Pacific. Namrata will oversee all sales functions in these key regions, in addition to the architectural solutions team at SageGlass. A veteran of the dynamic glass industry and passionate advocate for advancing the adoption of dynamic glazing, Namrata will help drive SageGlass’ continued growth across the globe.

“Namrata’s passion for dynamic glass and the benefits it brings to buildings and occupants will be a valuable asset to SageGlass as we continue to expand in North America, India and Asia-Pacific,” said Dr. Alan McLenaghan, CEO of SageGlass. “She brings a great wealth of industry knowledge and a track record of proven results to our team – we’re thrilled to have her on board.”

“I’m excited to join the SageGlass team and look forward to contributing to its strong growth. With a solid focus on innovation, culture and ability to leverage Saint Gobain’s global footprint, SageGlass is well positioned to take dynamic glass mainstream globally,” said Namrata.

Prior to joining SageGlass, Namrata served as Chief Revenue Officer at Suntuitive Dynamic Glass, overseeing all aspects of sales and marketing. She also previously spent eight years at View Dynamic Glass in key roles including product marketing, product management and sales.

About SageGlass

The pioneer of the world’s smartest electrochromic glass, SageGlass® is the ultimate connector between the built and natural environments. SageGlass tints on demand to optimize daylight, reduce glare and manage heat – all while maintaining unobstructed views of the outdoors. With SageGlass, architects and building owners can improve occupant comfort and reduce energy demand in buildings. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, SageGlass is backed by more than 350 years of building science expertise. Learn more at www.SageGlass.com or join SageGlass on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

About Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

$49.4 billion in sales in 2018
Operates in 67 countries
More than 179,000 employees
www.saint-gobain.com
@saintgobain

About Saint-Gobain in North America

Saint-Gobain, one of the world’s largest building materials companies and manufacturer of innovative material solutions, helps create great living spaces by combining comfort and sustainability. For more than three-and-a-half centuries, Saint-Gobain has been enhancing the wellbeing of people everywhere, whether it’s by addressing climate change, delivering true sustainable development, advancing the information revolution, participating in medical breakthroughs or playing a vital role in space exploration.

In North America, Saint-Gobain has approximately 160 locations and more than 15,500 employees. In the United States and Canada, Saint-Gobain reported sales of approximately $6.5 billion in 2018. Learn more about Saint-Gobain North America by visiting www.saint-gobain-northamerica.com and connect with Saint-Gobain North America on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
