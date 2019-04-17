Saint-Gobain's SageGlass Appoints Namrata Vora as Vice President of Sales

SageGlass,
manufacturer of the world’s smartest dynamic glass, has hired Namrata
Vora as Vice President of Sales in North America, India and
Asia-Pacific. Namrata will oversee all sales functions in these key
regions, in addition to the architectural solutions team at SageGlass. A
veteran of the dynamic glass industry and passionate advocate for
advancing the adoption of dynamic glazing, Namrata will help drive
SageGlass’ continued growth across the globe.
“Namrata’s passion for dynamic glass and the benefits it brings to
buildings and occupants will be a valuable asset to SageGlass as we
continue to expand in North America, India and Asia-Pacific,” said Dr.
Alan McLenaghan, CEO of SageGlass. “She brings a great wealth of
industry knowledge and a track record of proven results to our team –
we’re thrilled to have her on board.”
“I’m excited to join the SageGlass team and look forward to contributing
to its strong growth. With a solid focus on innovation, culture and
ability to leverage Saint Gobain’s global footprint, SageGlass is well
positioned to take dynamic glass mainstream globally,” said Namrata.
Prior to joining SageGlass, Namrata served as Chief Revenue Officer at
Suntuitive Dynamic Glass, overseeing all aspects of sales and marketing.
She also previously spent eight years at View Dynamic Glass in key roles
including product marketing, product management and sales.
About SageGlass
The pioneer of the world’s smartest electrochromic glass, SageGlass®
is the ultimate connector between the built and natural environments.
SageGlass tints on demand to optimize daylight, reduce glare and manage
heat – all while maintaining unobstructed views of the outdoors. With
SageGlass, architects and building owners can improve occupant comfort
and reduce energy demand in buildings. As a wholly owned subsidiary of
Saint-Gobain, SageGlass is backed by more than 350 years of building
science expertise. Learn more at www.SageGlass.com or
About Saint-Gobain
Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and
solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and
the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and
our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many
industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety
while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource
efficiency and climate change.
$49.4 billion in sales in 2018
Operates in 67 countries
More
than 179,000 employees
www.saint-gobain.com
About Saint-Gobain in North America
Saint-Gobain, one of the world’s largest building materials companies
and manufacturer of innovative material solutions, helps create great
living spaces by combining comfort and sustainability. For more than
three-and-a-half centuries, Saint-Gobain has been enhancing the
wellbeing of people everywhere, whether it’s by addressing climate
change, delivering true sustainable development, advancing the
information revolution, participating in medical breakthroughs or
playing a vital role in space exploration.
In North America, Saint-Gobain has approximately 160 locations and more
than 15,500 employees. In the United States and Canada, Saint-Gobain
reported sales of approximately $6.5 billion in 2018. Learn more about
Saint-Gobain North America by visiting www.saint-gobain-northamerica.com
