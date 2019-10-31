Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sake Information Service Company SakeWiz Has Released the Sake Tourism Information Site in Four Languages, and Moved to Expand Its Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 12:01am EDT

The company has also raised 45 million yen, mainly from individual investors

Sake information provider SakeWiz Co., Ltd. (Location: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo; President: Manabu Mori; below, "SakeWiz") has announced the launch of their sake brewery tour information site, Sake Tourism (https://saketourism.sakewiz.com), available in 4 languages (Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean).

In addition, on September 6, 2019 the company raised a total of 45 million yen through a third-party share allocation to 10 individual investors.

SakeWiz will use the capital raised to enhance the development of services and to focus on marketing, in order to communicate the appeal of sake brewery tours, both in Japan and overseas, through Sake Tourism (*1), and to help to popularize Japanese sake around the world.

In addition, by strengthening integration with the already-released SakeWiz app (*2), and sharing it with users, we hope to increase users' knowledge of sake and contribute to the further development of the sake industry as a proud symbol of Japanese culture.

(*1) About Sake Tourism
Up until now, each brewery has distributed information on brewery tours individually, but because information coverage was incomplete, consumers weren't able to search for tours to match their preferences.
In addition, although interest among overseas visitors to Japan is high, it has been difficult for them to participate in sake brewery tours because of the lack of information in foreign languages.
Sake Tourism aims to solve these problems by publishing information on brewery tours, starting with 34 breweries, and expanding to 100 by the end of the year.

(*2) About the SakeWiz sake app
Using a specialized app which was officially released in May 2018, users can simply take a photo of a sake bottle label, and the app will recognize the image using AI, and provide information on that sake brand.
The app has records for about 11,000 types of sake, and can be used in four languages: Japanese, English, Chinese, and Korean. It has been released in nine countries: Japan, the USA, the UK, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, and Canada.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:02aOCTOBER 30, 2019 : Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Options Granted
PU
01:01aMAZDA MOTOR : Australian consumer files lawsuit against local unit of Japan's Mazda
RE
01:01aASSURED GUARANTY : Wraps £195 million Bond Issue for Glasgow City Council
BU
01:01aDietDemand Helps Clients Fighting Age-Related Weight Gain Find Solutions
GL
01:01amyTAIHEART Test Provides Evidence for Injury from Biopsy of Heart Transplant Recipients
BU
12:57aDAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT : Major Questions and Answers at Investor Presentation for the 27th Fiscal Period Ended August 2019
PU
12:57aKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : presents to AusBiotech Invest
PU
12:47aROMREAL : Zhang to Co-Chair CGF's New China Board
PU
12:45aSamsung flags smartphone profit fall, upbeat on chips
RE
12:39aHSBC : Cuts Hong Kong Prime Lending Rate on Fed Move
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
3Qantas, Southwest stepping up checks for cracks in 737 NG aircraft after issues found
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as Novembe..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group