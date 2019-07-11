Sakon Profiled in Gartner 2019 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services

CONCORD, Mass., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon , the leading platform and services provider for managing enterprise communications and cloud services, today announced its inclusion in the Gartner 2019 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services. In it, Sakon is one of seven Representative TEM Pure-Play Vendors for Global Delivery profiled by Gartner to help provide understanding of the market and its offerings.



According to Gartner, the vendors reviewed in the Market Guide for TEMS “are those most frequently asked about in Gartner end-user inquiries, typically serving the large, regional or MNC enterprise base.” Interested parties can access the Gartner Market Guide here compliments of Sakon.

“We feel strongly that the Gartner 2019 Market Guide for TEMS provides valuable context, insights, and recommendations that will be of great help to Fortune 500 decision makers,” said Andy Goorno, CEO of Sakon. “With many large companies onto their second or third TEM engagement, the need for clarity around TEM vendor capabilities – and the strategic role TEM can play in the enterprise – is paramount. In our view, Gartner addresses this need, and we are glad to be profiled favorably in this influential report.”

According to Gartner, “Enterprises are moving toward fully managed and outsourced TEM services delivered with cloud-based TEM applications. This is driven by digitization trends placing greater pressure on enterprise resources and governance to control budgets and services associated with managing communications, cloud-based applications and infrastructure, and emerging IoT services. Although many organizations manage their IT and telecom estates internally, complexity is rising, therefore challenging internal enterprise entities to control costs efficiently.”1

Addressing the growing number of enterprises transforming their networks from MPLS to SD-WAN, Gartner adds, “SD-WAN usage is also increasing tracking and management requirements for enterprises, leading to further complexity.” 2

Sakon invested heavily in its cloud-based platform and implementation methodology well in advance of these trends, resulting in several recent wins with Fortune 500 clients and superior results. In one case, the combination of Sakon’s platform and TEM managed services helped a client reduce communications-services headcount from 25 to 4 FTEs while driving over $10M in savings and laying the foundation for network transformation.

1 and 2 Gartner, “Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services,” Lisa Unden-Farboud, Katja Ruud, Pablo Arriandiaga, 12 June 2019.

