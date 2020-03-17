Log in
Saks OFF 5TH : Temporarily Closes Stores in Response to COVID-19

03/17/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

In response to the current COVID-19 situation, Saks OFF 5TH has made the decision to temporarily close all of its stores across the U.S. and Canada, effective tomorrow, March 18. The company expects for stores to remain closed for two weeks, unless otherwise instructed by government or public health officials, and will reassess operations at that time. All Associates will be paid for their scheduled hours during this two week period. As the situation evolves, we will continue to evaluate all pay and benefits.

Paige Thomas, President, Saks OFF 5TH, said: “As this situation rapidly evolves, we are focused on making the right decisions for the health and well-being of our associates, customers and communities. This temporary closure is the right action for us to take during this challenging time.”

Saks OFF 5TH will continue to be available for its customers online at saksoff5th.com.

ABOUT SAKS OFF 5TH

As part of the Hudson’s Bay Company brand portfolio, Saks OFF 5TH is a world-class destination for top designer brands at extraordinary value. The retailer’s 114 stores and e-commerce division, saksoff5th.com, combine the two great joys of shopping: the delight of discovering the best in luxury and the thrill of finding a deal. A modern shopping experience of carefully curated off-the-runway trends, exceptional service, and savings on the biggest names in fashion, Saks OFF 5TH leads the market as the premier luxury-value destination.


