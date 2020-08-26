Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Saks owner Hudson's Bay drops financing plan: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 12:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A street cleaner walks by Saks Fifth Avenue, reopened after being closed during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York

Hudson's Bay Co, the owner of luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue, has ditched its plan to raise up to $900 million in debt after prospective investors requested a higher interest rate than the company was willing to pay, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The pulled bond offering highlights the perceived risk of lending to brick-and-mortar North American retail chains, even as swaths of the United States and Canada reopen stores and many industries have had easy access to new financing.

Hudson's Bay, which also owns eponymous department stores in Canada, had sought the bond financing in June to shore up its balance sheet as the COVID-19 pandemic crimped sales.

However, Hudson's Bay declined to take on the extra debt after finding the interest rate would be higher than initially expected and would come with financially restrictive terms, the sources said. Hudson's Bay also did not immediately need the extra cash, the sources added, requesting anonymity as the matter is private.

Hudson's Bay declined to comment.

Competing department store operators Nordstrom Inc and Macy's Inc earlier this year raised capital to bolster their balance sheets as they closed their stores to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Other department store chains filed for bankruptcy because of the pandemic, including Saks rival Neiman Marcus Group and J.C. Penney Co Inc.

In March, Hudson's Bay closed all ts stores due to the coronavirus outbreak. Its stores in Canada and the U.S. are now open, according to the retailer's website.

Hudson's Bay Chief Executive Richard Baker led a group of investors that took the retailer private this year for close to C$2 billion ($1.52 billion).

By Jessica DiNapoli

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORDSTROM, INC -5.12% 14.755 Delayed Quote.-62.03%
RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP. -3.69% 11.09 Delayed Quote.-34.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pPESA PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT & SERVICES ASSOCIATION : Members Invited to Networking Sessions with U.S. Foreign Service Officers
PU
02:49pCDC Estimates About 17 To 20 Million Healthcre Personnel Would Need A COVID-19 Vaccine - CDC's ACIP Meeting
RE
02:47pArgentina formally initiates talks with IMF for a new program
RE
02:44pFacebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies
RE
02:41pU.S. offshore oil output cut 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a row
RE
02:41pEnergy companies have evacuated 310 facilities in u.s. gulf of mexico as hurricane laura races through
RE
02:41pHurricane cuts u.s. gulf of mexico oil production by 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a row -u.s. regulator
RE
02:39pU.S. doctors group calls for transparency in COVID-19 vaccine development
RE
02:37pC$ rises to fresh seven-month high as risk sentiment improves
RE
02:34pMexican Economy Hit by Record Contraction in Second Quarter -- 1st Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group