Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti to Perform at SugarHouse Casino

‘America’s Got Talent’ singing sensation hits The Event Center on March 23

Powerhouse vocalist, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, best known for belting Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” on Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” is bringing his flawless vocals of the Great American Songbook to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 11, and cost $29 to $49.

Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti comes to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Saturday, March 23, at 8 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

Not only did Valentinetti take “America’s Got Talent” by storm in 2016 with his “Santa Baby” duet performed with judge Heidi Klum, his impressionable old-school vocals earned him a large social media following, reaching up to a quarter million views per video. Although Valentinetti did not win the overall competition, his new career as a professional musician launched him to stardom at just 20 years old.

“Sal ‘The Voice’ Valentinetti’s soothing vocals bring a contemporary twist to these classic songs of the 40s and 50s,” said Cheryl Duhon, general manager of SugarHouse Casino. “His unmatched talent is perfect for many generations across the board.”

Valentinetti released his first EP in the spring of 2017 that climbed to number two on the Billboard Jazz chart and recently released his popular, soulful holiday album in November of 2018. Since then, the now 24-year-old has been touring with his band “The Black Tie Brass” and selling out shows around the country.

Tickets for Valentinetti’s show and for all SugarHouse performances—including Randy Houser (Jan. 26) and Deon Cole (Feb. 22)—can be purchased at SugarHouseCasino.com.

