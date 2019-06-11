Log in
Salamander Announces They're Ready with New Mobile Stands For 2019 Interactive Flat Panel Display Technology

06/11/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Award-winning FPS Series stands launched for Microsoft Surface Hub 2S and other next-gen displays.

Salamander Designs, the recognized leader in premium quality furniture for A/V integration, today announced additions to their best-selling lineup of Microsoft Surface Hub-ready furniture and mobile carts. With new Interactive Flat Panels launching this year, including Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S, Salamander is ready with mobile stands that enable compatibility for both new and existing field-installed interactive displays. Specifically, the new lineup features stands that can accommodate flip technologies and comprise a range of products / product designs for the Surface Hubs, including the Surface Hub 2S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005579/en/

Salamander Surface Hub S2 Electric Lift, Mobile Stand (Photo: Business Wire)

Salamander Surface Hub S2 Electric Lift, Mobile Stand (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Salamander FPS models begin shipping in July and accommodate the latest technological advances from leading companies Microsoft and Samsung. The stands also support rotating portrait display orientation such as the Samsung ‘Flip’ and feature Salamander’s category-leading innovations like electric lift and tilt options. Salamander will also offer a simple, economical retrofit path via an adapter bracket to upgrade FPS Series furniture already in the field. This new design elegantly conceals handles and other areas visible when rotating large displays.

“Our goal is to always be on the forefront of technology trends while remaining true to our core values of furniture built to last and adapt. We’re are ready to integrate whatever manufacturers like Microsoft and Samsung deliver with their newest enterprise products,” said Salvatore Carrabba, president and founder of Salamander Designs, “including the portrait orientation of displays such as Flip and others as they come available. We’re excited to maximize the full potential of this and future technology by providing both the updated versions of our time-tested solutions and the retrofit options for products in the field.”

The new FPS Series mobile stands and adapter brackets will be on display at InfoComm, booth 4661, in Orlando June 12-14 and are available now for preorder. Integrators who plan to sell the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S can contact Salamander Designs or stop by the company’s InfoComm booth.

Scott Srolis, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Salamander Designs, announced that in conjunction with the InfoComm unveiling, Salamander is offering a “IFP Power Promotion” on preorders for the new Salamander mobile stands for authorized dealers. Orders placed by June 30 earn a 20% promotional discount. Salamander product will be shipped in July.

“As the exciting Microsoft Surface Hub 2S arrives, our A/V integrators, designers and business partners can be assured we are ready with a seamless solution,” said Scott Srolis. “And – our new FPS Series products will be available globally wherever Microsoft IFP and similar products are sold.”

About Salamander Designs, Ltd.
For more than 25 years, multiple award-winning Salamander has been designing and manufacturing premium quality furniture for residential and commercial audio/video integration that complements any space. Committed to the promise that every customer deserves furniture that is shaped by their needs, Salamander’s expert design team and build-to-order formula serve a wide range of markets equally, including the advanced audiophile, luxury residential and commercial customers of all sizes and categories. All products are custom made in a 100% solar powered USA facility, uniquely quick shipped within days and backed by a lifetime warranty which includes superior support. It’s not just furniture, it’s furniture engineered to make today’s electronics, technology and people work and live better. To learn why global companies such as Sony, Microsoft, General Electric, NBC Sports, United Technologies and thousands of residential customers worldwide rely on Salamander furniture and accessories, visit salamanderdesigns.com.

Download Images


© Business Wire 2019
