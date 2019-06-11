Salamander Announces They're Ready with New Mobile Stands For 2019 Interactive Flat Panel Display Technology

Salamander Designs, the recognized leader in premium quality furniture
for A/V integration, today announced
additions to their best-selling lineup of Microsoft Surface Hub-ready
furniture and mobile carts. With new Interactive Flat Panels launching
this year, including Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S, Salamander is ready
with mobile stands that enable compatibility for both new and existing
field-installed interactive displays. Specifically, the new lineup
features stands that can accommodate flip technologies and comprise a
range of products / product designs for the Surface Hubs, including the
Surface Hub 2S.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005579/en/
Salamander Surface Hub S2 Electric Lift, Mobile Stand (Photo: Business Wire)
The new Salamander FPS models begin shipping in July and accommodate the
latest technological advances from leading companies Microsoft and
Samsung. The stands also support rotating portrait display orientation
such as the Samsung ‘Flip’ and feature Salamander’s category-leading
innovations like electric lift and tilt options. Salamander will also
offer a simple, economical retrofit path via an adapter bracket to
upgrade FPS Series furniture already in the field. This new design
elegantly conceals handles and other areas visible when rotating large
displays.
“Our goal is to always be on the forefront of technology trends while
remaining true to our core values of furniture built to last and adapt.
We’re are ready to integrate whatever manufacturers like Microsoft and
Samsung deliver with their newest enterprise products,” said Salvatore
Carrabba, president and founder of Salamander Designs, “including the
portrait orientation of displays such as Flip and others as they come
available. We’re excited to maximize the full potential of this and
future technology by providing both the updated versions of our
time-tested solutions and the retrofit options for products in the
field.”
The new FPS Series mobile stands and adapter brackets will be on display
at InfoComm, booth 4661, in Orlando June 12-14 and are available now for
preorder. Integrators who plan to sell the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S can
contact Salamander Designs or stop by the company’s InfoComm booth.
Scott Srolis, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Salamander
Designs, announced that in conjunction with the InfoComm unveiling,
Salamander is offering a “IFP Power Promotion” on preorders for the new
Salamander mobile stands for authorized dealers. Orders placed by
June 30 earn a 20% promotional discount. Salamander product will be
shipped in July.
“As the exciting Microsoft Surface Hub 2S arrives, our A/V integrators,
designers and business partners can be assured we are ready with a
seamless solution,” said Scott Srolis. “And – our new FPS Series
products will be available globally wherever Microsoft IFP and similar
products are sold.”
About Salamander Designs, Ltd.
For more than 25
years, multiple award-winning Salamander has been designing and
manufacturing premium quality furniture for residential and commercial
audio/video integration that complements any space. Committed to the
promise that every customer deserves furniture that is shaped by their
needs, Salamander’s expert design team and build-to-order formula serve
a wide range of markets equally, including the advanced audiophile,
luxury residential and commercial customers of all sizes and categories.
All products are custom made in a 100% solar powered USA facility,
uniquely quick shipped within days and backed by a lifetime warranty
which includes superior support. It’s not just furniture, it’s furniture
engineered to make today’s electronics, technology and people work and
live better. To learn why global companies such as Sony, Microsoft,
General Electric, NBC Sports, United Technologies and thousands of
residential customers worldwide rely on Salamander furniture and
accessories, visit salamanderdesigns.com.
Download
Images
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005579/en/