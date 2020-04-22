Log in
Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Deliver Virtual Presentation at the Emerging Growth Invitational

04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

HOUSTON, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage oncology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression, announced today that its chief executive officer, David Arthur, will deliver a virtual presentation at the Emerging Growth Invitational hosted by Diamond Equity Research and Veyo Partners on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Event: Emerging Growth Invitational
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET
Format: Webcast 
Register for Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2041/34261

Originally scheduled to take place on March 26, 2020 at the Cornell Club in New York City, the in-person event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and replaced with a virtual meeting platform. Various emerging growth global companies have been invited to deliver presentations via a 15-minute webcast, followed by a five-minute Q&A session. Mr. Arthur will provide a corporate update highlighting Salarius’ recent achievements, upcoming clinical milestones and the company’s focus on developing epigenetic-based therapies for rare and hard-to-treat cancers. The presentation will be archived for 12 months for investors unable to attend the live webcast, and can be accessed at http://salariuspharma.com/news-events/.

Salarius’ clinical development pipeline is led by Seclidemstat, a potent reversible inhibitor of the LSD1 enzyme. Seclidemstat is already the subject of a Phase 1/2 study in Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric bone cancer, for which it has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA, as well as Orphan and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. A second Phase 1/2 study targets advanced solid tumors (AST), including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. Salarius expects to begin releasing data from both studies in mid-2020.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. Salarius’ lead candidate, Seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing Seclidemstat for a number of cancers, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study targeting advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “will,” “could,” “begin,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “focus,” “target,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Salarius’ clinical development pipeline, the status of the Phase 1/2 studies for Seclidemstat in Ewing sarcoma and advanced solid tumors, that Salarius expects to begin delivering data from both studies in mid-2020, and the potential of Seclidemstat as a potent reversible inhibitor of the LSD1 enzyme. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of Salarius to raise additional capital to meet its business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; Salarius’ ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; available sources of cash, including from CPRIT and its equity line; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions which may impact the ability of Salarius access capital under its equity line; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius’ cash resources; and other risks described in Salarius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors” in Salarius’ Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as other filings Salarius makes with the SEC from time to time. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
(212) 915-2568 
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Johanna Bennett
Senior Vice President
(212) 375-2686 
jbennett@tiberend.com

