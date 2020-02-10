Log in
Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Noble Capital Markets' 16th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference

02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting cancers caused by mis-regulated gene expression, announced today that its chief executive officer, David Arthur, will present at the Noble Capital Markets’ 16th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference (NobleCon 16) being held February 16-18, 2020 in Hollywood, FL.

Details of Salarius’ presentations are as follows:

 Event:Noble Capital Markets’ 16th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference
 Date:Monday, February, 17, 2020
 Time:5:00 p.m. ET
 Location:Terrace Ballroom C, Flagship Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida
 Webcast:The company’s webcast will be available for viewing the day following the presentation at the following link:
  http://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/c84ef7d41a984347ba911d609f44e6c81d

During the presentation, Mr. Arthur will highlight recent corporate achievements and the upcoming milestones for Salarius’ clinical development pipeline. In addition, Salarius was one of ten companies selected to do a second presentation during the Noble Capital Markets Conference to Noble’s Life Science Advisory Board. This will allow Salarius the chance to receive valuable feedback from well-respected life science veterans.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. In some cancers, epigenetic regulators often become dysregulated and incorrectly turn genes on or off leading to cancer progression. Drugs that can safely modify the activity of these epigenetic regulators may correct the gene changes that are driving the disease. The company’s lead candidate, Seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has Orphan Drug designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius believes that Seclidemstat is one of only two reversible inhibitors of the epigenetic modulator LSD1 currently in human trials, and that it could have potential for improved safety and efficacy compared to other LSD1-targeted therapies. Salarius is also developing Seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. Salarius receives financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and is also the recipient of an $18.7 million Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “will,” “can,” “could,” “believe,” “feel,” “plan,” “allow,” “will,” “expect,” “provide,” “able to,” “position,” “anticipate,” “progress,” “potential,” “target,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: anticipated milestones from the company’s clinical development pipeline, which is led by Seclidemstat; the ongoing Seclidemstat Phase 1/2 clinical trial; the study of Seclidemstat in a second Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; the positioning of the company to report early patient data from both clinical trials in 2020; the company’s belief that Seclidemstat is one of only two reversible inhibitors of the epigenetic modulator LSD1 currently in human trials, and that it could have potential for improved safety and efficacy compared to other LSD1-targeted therapies; and the company’s development of Seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of the company to raise additional capital to meet the company’s business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; the company’s ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; available sources of cash, including from CPRIT and its equity line; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions which may impact the ability of Salarius access capital under its equity line; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius’ cash resources; and other risks described in Salarius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts
Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
(212) 915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations:
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Johanna Bennett
Senior Vice President
(212) 375-2686
jbennett@tiberend.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
