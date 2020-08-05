Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 09:31am EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression, announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the second quarter 2020.

Conference Call Information:

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

  • (833) 423-0481 (U.S.)
  • (918) 922-2375 (international)
  • Conference ID: 9367616

An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website, http://investors.salariuspharma.com/. An archive of the webcast will remain available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius receives financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and is also the recipient of an $18.7 million Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Maureen McEnroe, CFA/Miriam Miller
(212) 375-2664 / 2694
mmcenroe@tiberend.com
mmiller@tiberend.com

Media Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Johanna Bennett
(212) 375-2686
jbennett@tiberend.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:03aMETACX : Gathers Luminaries for “The Customer Room,” a Digital Event for Revenue/Customer Teams
BU
10:03aTom Skerritt's Media Company, Triple Squirrels, Launches the EVRGRN Channel to Highlight the Creative, Independent Spirit of the Pacific Northwest
BU
10:03a COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis |  Shaker Bottles Market in US (2020-2024) | Growing Health and Fitness Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:03aFortify Children's Health and Anthem HealthKeepers Plus Announce New Partnership to Put Patients at the Center of the Health Care System
BU
10:03aOMNITRAX : 's Chicago Rail Link and Calumet Area Industrial Commission to Promote Rail-Ready Sites
BU
10:02aGLOBALDATA : BP to move heavily in acquisitions & divestments to deliver new strategy, says GlobalData
PU
10:02aC-SUITE AT THE OPEN : Essam Hamza, CEO, CloudMD Software & Services Inc. tells his Company's Story. Filmed in June, 2020
AQ
10:02aGLOBALDATA : Growing need for personal mobility and strong rural demand boosting 2-wheeler sales in India, says GlobalData
PU
10:02aQUARTER REVIEW AND PRESS CONFERENCE NOW AT 2 : 00 p.m.
PU
10:02aAVAX S A : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group