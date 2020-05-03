Log in
Salcon Bhd : Extension of Time For The Issuance Of Annual Report 2019

05/03/2020 | 08:09pm EDT

Due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak and the ensuing enforcement of the Movement Control Order ('MCO') in Malaysia, Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad had vide their letter dated 16 April 2020 granted an extension of time until 30 June 2020 for listed issuers to issue their annual reports that include the annual audited financial statements and the auditors' and directors' reports which are due on 30 April 2020.

In view of the extended MCO, the Board of Directors of Salcon wishes to inform that the Company's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ('Annual Report 2019') will be issued by 30 June 2020.

This announcement is dated 30 April 2020.

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 00:08:04 UTC
