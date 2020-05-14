Log in
Salcon Bhd : Extension of Time To Hold the Seventeenth Annual General Meeting Of The Company

05/14/2020 | 09:19pm EDT
Extension of Time To Hold the Seventeenth Annual General Meeting Of The Company
SALCON BERHAD ('SALCON' OR 'THE COMPANY')

- EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD THE SEVENTEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the following:-:

  1. The announcements made by the Honourable Prime Minister in relation to the imposition of Movement Control Order ('MCO') and Conditional MCO with effect from 18 March 2020 and 4 May 2020 respectively nationwide to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ('COVID-19') infection in Malaysia; and
  2. In support of the Government's initiatives to ease the economic pressures arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Companies Commission of Malaysia has invoked its authority to grant (i) an extension of time ('EOT') to companies affected by MCO to hold an Annual General Meeting ('AGM') for a period of ninety (90) days from the due date of convening of AGM in accordance with the powers under Section 340(4) of the Companies Act 2016 ('the Act') and (ii) an EOT to companies with financial years ended after 31 August 2019 to 31 December 2019 to lodge their Audited Financial Statements for a period of ninety (90) days in accordance with the powers under Section 259(2) of the Act.

In view of the above, the Company has on 14 May 2020 submitted an application to the Registrar of Companies for an extension of time for a period of 90 days pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Act, to hold the Company's Seventeenth ('17th') AGM.

Hence, the Company wishes to inform that:-

  1. The Board of Directors of the Company ('Board') will monitor closely the development of COVID-19; and
  2. The Board will determine and announce the date of the 17th AGM of the Company in due course.

This announcement is dated 14 May 2020.

Announcement Info
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name SALCON
Date Announced 14 May 2020
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-14052020-00025

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 01:19:03 UTC
