Salcon Bhd : Share Dividend

1. The above share dividends is subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Seventeenth Annual General Meeting of Salcon Berhad.

2. Any fractional entitlement arising from the computation of share dividends entitlement will be disregarded.

3. Subject to the approval of Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd ('Bursa Depository') for the transfer of treasury shares under the Share Buy-Back Account via bulk transfer method of debiting and crediting, the treasury shares to be distributed under the share dividends will be credited into the entitled Depositors' securities accounts maintained with Bursa Depository within 8 market days from the entitlement date.