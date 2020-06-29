Log in
Salcon Bhd : Share Dividend

06/29/2020 | 10:59pm EDT
Share Dividend
BackJun 29, 2020
Entitlement subject Share Dividend
Entitlement description

First and final dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every twenty-nine (29) existing ordinary shares held in the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

Ex-Date 06 Aug 2020
Entitlement date 07 Aug 2020
Entitlement time 5:00 PM
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2019
Share transfer book& register of members will be to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement
a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers 07 Aug 2020
b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit
c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.
Number of new shares/securities issued (units)
(If applicable)
Entitlement indicator Ratio
Par Value (if applicable)
Securities Entitlement
Company Name

SALCON BERHAD

Entitlement

Ordinary Shares

Ratio (New : Existing) 1.0000 : 29.0000
Securities Crediting Date
Available / Listing Date
Fractional Entitlement Round Down / Fraction Disregard
Registrar or Service Provider name, address, telephone no TRICOR INVESTOR & ISSUING HOUSE SERVICES SDN BHD
Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A,
Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South,
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia
Tel:0327839299
Fax:0327839222

Remarks :

1. The above share dividends is subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Seventeenth Annual General Meeting of Salcon Berhad.

2. Any fractional entitlement arising from the computation of share dividends entitlement will be disregarded.

3. Subject to the approval of Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd ('Bursa Depository') for the transfer of treasury shares under the Share Buy-Back Account via bulk transfer method of debiting and crediting, the treasury shares to be distributed under the share dividends will be credited into the entitled Depositors' securities accounts maintained with Bursa Depository within 8 market days from the entitlement date.

Announcement Info
Company Name SALCON BERHAD
Stock Name SALCON
Date Announced 29 Jun 2020
Category Entitlement(Notice of Book Closure)
Reference Number ENT-26062020-00004
Corporate Action ID MY200626DVSE0001

Disclaimer

Salcon Bhd published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 02:58:06 UTC
