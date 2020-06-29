|
Salcon Bhd : Share Dividend
06/29/2020 | 10:59pm EDT
Share Dividend
|
Entitlement subject
|
Share Dividend
|
Entitlement description
|
First and final dividend via distribution of treasury shares as share dividends on the basis of one (1) treasury share for every twenty-nine (29) existing ordinary shares held in the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
|
Ex-Date
|
06 Aug 2020
|
Entitlement date
|
07 Aug 2020
|
Entitlement time
|
5:00 PM
|
Financial Year End
|
31 Dec 2019
|
Share transfer book& register of members will be
|
to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement
|
a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers
|
07 Aug 2020
|
b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit
|
|
c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.
|
Number of new shares/securities issued (units)
(If applicable)
|
|
Entitlement indicator
|
Ratio
|
Par Value (if applicable)
|
|
Securities Entitlement
|
Company Name
|
SALCON BERHAD
|
Entitlement
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Ratio (New : Existing)
|
1.0000 : 29.0000
|
Securities Crediting Date
|
|
Available / Listing Date
|
|
Fractional Entitlement
|
Round Down / Fraction Disregard
|
Registrar or Service Provider name, address, telephone no
|
TRICOR INVESTOR & ISSUING HOUSE SERVICES SDN BHD
Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A,
Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South,
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia
Tel:0327839299
Fax:0327839222
Announcement Info
|
Remarks :
|
1. The above share dividends is subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Seventeenth Annual General Meeting of Salcon Berhad.
2. Any fractional entitlement arising from the computation of share dividends entitlement will be disregarded.
3. Subject to the approval of Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd ('Bursa Depository') for the transfer of treasury shares under the Share Buy-Back Account via bulk transfer method of debiting and crediting, the treasury shares to be distributed under the share dividends will be credited into the entitled Depositors' securities accounts maintained with Bursa Depository within 8 market days from the entitlement date.
|
Company Name
|
SALCON BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
SALCON
|
Date Announced
|
29 Jun 2020
|
Category
|
Entitlement(Notice of Book Closure)
|
Reference Number
|
ENT-26062020-00004
|
Corporate Action ID
|
MY200626DVSE0001
