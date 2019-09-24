Saleen Cup Racing Series Advances at Road America

14 drivers competed at Road America on Sept. 21, for the penultimate round of Saleen’s single-make racing series, driving the new Saleen 1 model

Paul Terry of Nephi, Utah, and Austin Riley of Ontario, Canada, lead 2019 points heading into the Saleen Cup series finale in Las Vegas in mid-October

The battle for points continued in the penultimate round of the Saleen Cup, held at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., September 21 as 14 drivers competed in the single-make racing series by California-based Saleen Automotive.

Mathew Keegan of Ladera Ranch, Calif., leads the third round of the 2019 Saleen Cup racing series, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, on Saturday, September 21. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Saleen Cup series was introduced to demonstrate the new Saleen 1 sports car while offering a turnkey racing experience for drivers in two distinct classes. The “Pro-Am Drivers” class includes experienced racing drivers, while a “Young Drivers” class gives prospective young drivers an opportunity to start a career in professional motorsports. Category champions in the Saleen Cup will each secure a factory seat driving in Saleen’s GT4 entry for the entire 2020 season.

Mathew Keegan of Ladera Ranch, Calif., stood atop the podium in the “Pro-Am Drivers” class after Saturday’s race, while Carter Fartuch of Schnecksville, Pa., took top position in the “Young Drivers” class after highly competitive race at the historic Wisconsin circuit. A second race scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22 was canceled due to inclement weather.

Road America Results – Saturday, Sept. 21:

Pro-Am Drivers

First Place – (#15) Mathew Keegan

Second Place – (#4) Paul Terry

Third Place – (#6) Johan Schwartz

Young Drivers

First Place – (#18) Carter Fartuch

Second Place – (#12) Austin Riley

Third Place – (#5) Ricco Shlaimoun

The Road America races mark the third of four events in the 2019 Saleen Cup schedule, culminating in a grand finale event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Oct. 18-20. As the initial return to professional-level motorsports for Saleen Automotive, the Saleen Cup series will pave the way for the company’s first entry into GT4 in 2020.

“Our team and drivers have made immense progress during the past few events,” said Steve Saleen, CEO and founder of Saleen Automotive. “The close points race is proof of the caliber of drivers that are competing in the inaugural series and based on the lap times we’ve recorded this season, the Saleen 1 will be very competitive in GT4 next year.”

2019 Saleen Cup – Top Points Standings “Pro-Am Drivers” Class (as of 9.23.19)

Paul Terry – Nephi, Utah (69 points)

Brandon Davis – Sonoma, Calif. (66 points)

Martina Kwan – Los Angeles (50 points)

2019 Saleen Cup – Top Points Standings “Young Drivers” Class (as of 9.23.19)

Austin Riley – Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada (86 points)

Carter Fartuch – Schnecksville, Pa. (80 points)

Cameron Lawrence – Windermere, Fla. (55 points)

The Saleen Cup delivers a professional-quality racing experience, with a grid of fully prepared Saleen 1 Cup Cars featuring Iconic, Contemporary and Saleen racing liveries. Full trackside support and hospitality amenities add to the professional-level racing experience. The Saleen Cup is presented via a partnership with SRO Motorsports Group, and runs concurrently with the Blancpain GT World Challenge America. Trackside tire support for the entire Saleen Cup is provided by series sponsor Continental Tires.

For more information on the Saleen Cup, visit www.SaleenCup.com. For more information on the Saleen 1 model, visit www.Saleen.com, or follow Saleen on social by using on Facebook at Facebook.com/Saleen, or by using @Saleen on Twitter and @Saleen on Instagram.

About Saleen Automotive, Inc.

Saleen is dedicated to transforming the transportation experience. For over 35 years, the California-based automotive manufacturer has redefined driving through high-performing vehicles that combine championship-winning racing pedigree with innovative technology and distinctive styling.

From the first Saleen Mustang in 1984 to the legendary S7 in 2000 and the groundbreaking new Saleen 1, founder Steve Saleen has continually set the bar for vehicle design and performance engineering on streets and racetracks worldwide. In addition to its distinctive Saleen Signature and Saleen Original vehicle lines, Saleen offers a wide variety of technical parts, lifestyle accessories and apparel for those with a passion for performance. Learn more at www.saleen.com.

