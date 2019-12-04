Log in
Saleen Experience Center Opens in Shanghai

12/04/2019 | 11:12am EST

World-class retail and lifestyle space offers supercar fans a complete brand immersion with vehicle showroom, storefront, restaurant bar and VIP club for Saleen owners

10,000-square-foot facility in the historic House of Roosevelt building at The Bund celebrates the cultural and business relationship between the U.S. and China

This week, America’s leading high-performance automotive brand officially opened its doors in China with the Saleen Experience Center – a world-class retail and lifestyle space in Shanghai presented by legendary supercar manufacturer Saleen.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005682/en/

The Saleen Experience Center at the House of Roosevelt in Shanghai offers an immersive environment where customers can see, experience and purchase Saleen products - while getting a close look at the brand and its history. (Photo: Business Wire)



Introduced with a champagne celebration on Saturday, November 30, attended by Saleen Automotive founder and CEO Steve Saleen, the new Saleen Experience Center provides an immersive experience into Saleen’s world of racing and supercars. For the first time in China, customers will now be able to see, experience and buy Saleen products – while getting a close look at the brand and its history.

Located in Shanghai’s historic waterfront district called The Bund, the Saleen Experience Center occupies the entire 10,000-square-foot ground floor of the “House of Roosevelt.” This landmark 1920 building was redeveloped by the Roosevelt Family to celebrate historic cultural and business relations between the U.S. and China – a fitting location for an iconic American brand like Saleen, which is rapidly expanding its business in China.

The Saleen Experience Center marks the latest in Saleen’s global business expansion through a partnership to produce and distribute vehicles in China with Jiangsu Saleen Automotive Technology, Co. (JSAT), led by chairman and CEO Charles Wang. The new retail space in Shanghai demonstrates the immense enthusiasm for Saleen vehicles in China, which has ranked among the world’s top automotive markets for the past decade.

“There is true passion for high-performance vehicles, supercars and racing in China,” said Steve Saleen, founder and CEO of Saleen Automotive. “The new Shanghai location is our first step in building a lifestyle around the Saleen brand in China. We’re honored to welcome customers to our showroom and develop a connection with our brand and products.”

The Saleen Experience Center features a large showroom displaying Saleen Original vehicles, including the company’s flagship S7 supercar and new Saleen 1 mid-engine sports car. The retail facility also offers Saleen-branded apparel and more – plus highlights of Steve Saleen’s extensive racing career. Lifestyle elements of the new space include a unique restaurant and sports car-themed bar, where customers are served drinks by a fully robotic bartender while enjoying interactive racing games and videos. Saleen owners can also gain exclusive access to a private club at the back of the store facility, featuring a wine bar, slot car track and other amenities.

For more information on Saleen, visit www.Saleen.com, or follow Saleen on social by using on Facebook at Facebook.com/Saleen, or by using @Saleen on Twitter and @Saleen on Instagram.

About Saleen Automotive, Inc.

Saleen is dedicated to transforming the transportation experience. For over 35 years, the California-based automotive manufacturer has redefined driving through high-performing vehicles that combine championship-winning racing pedigree with innovative technology and distinctive styling.

From the first Saleen Mustang in 1984 to the legendary S7 in 2000 and the groundbreaking new Saleen 1, company founder Steve Saleen has continually set the bar for vehicle design and performance engineering on streets and racetracks worldwide. In addition to its distinctive Saleen Signature and Saleen Original vehicle lines, Saleen offers a wide variety of technical parts, lifestyle accessories and apparel for those with a passion for performance. Learn more at www.saleen.com.


© Business Wire 2019
