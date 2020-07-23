Log in
Salelytics Enters into Strategic Partnership with EverString

07/23/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

APPLETON, Wis., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salelytics (“Salelytics” or the “Company”), a national leader in outsourced sales and support services, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with EverString, a national leader in AI-assisted Data as a Service (DaaS) for B2B.

With over 30 years of experience, Salelytics provides superior outsourced sales, account management and support services to clients. The Company operates out of 5 different US based business centers. 

Salelytics provides customized coverage models to their clients to deliver revenue at the right cost of sales through the following services:

  • Full Account Management
  • Sole Territory Coverage
  • Funnel Development
  • Team Sell 
  • Patient/Member Support
  • Sales Support

“Over the past few years, Salelytics has continuously focused on greater investments in our people, processes and technology to best meet our clients’ evolving needs. This partnership with EverString will now enhance our ability to provide data enrichment solutions to positively impact revenue performance for our business to business clients,” stated Salelytics Chief Operations Officer, Scott Krueger. He continued, “In my nearly 20 years with the Company, I’ve never been more energized and excited about our offerings than I am today. EverString’s goals are uniquely aligned to ours and this partnership will help elevate both organizations.”

Amit Rai, EverString’s Chief Operating Officer, noted, “The data market is rapidly evolving. As innovators in the space, we are extremely excited about this partnership with Salelytics.”

About Salelytics, llc

Salelytics, llc, formerly West Revenue Generation Services, is one of the nation’s leading providers of Inside Sales, Account Management & Inbound Support services. We help our partners drive incremental sales, increase market share and strengthen relationships with their customers.

Salelytics has sales and/or operations at five business centers in the United States. Salelytics is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-888-999-9833 or visit www.salelytics.com. 

About EverString

EverString empowers revenue and analytics teams with the world’s most comprehensive, actionable business data. Through applied data science, EverString enables teams to unify data sources, gain a 360-view of target customers, and capture advanced business insights that help your team grow. EverString is backed by leading investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, IDG Ventures and Lakestar. EverString is Headquartered in San Mateo, CA.  

Contact AJ Olander, Vice President at aj_olander@salelytics.com 920.996.6478

For more information, visit EverString online at: www.everstring.com, email: contact@everstring.com, or call (650) 425-3937. Media inquiries can be directed to: marketing@everstring.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
