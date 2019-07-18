Salem Rolls Out Scooter Share Pilot Program With Zagster

Safety workshops to take place on July 18 and 19

Zagster, the industry’s leading operations platform for the micro-mobility sharing economy, has teamed up with the City of Salem, Mass. to launch a scooter share pilot program. Zagster, with its scooter partner, Spin, is bringing 250 scooters to the market. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll will officially launch the program with a ribbon cutting at the new park at 289 Derby Street today at 5 pm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005212/en/

These scooters may be in a warehouse now, but they will be on the streets of Salem, Mass. today through a partnership between the city and Zagster. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Micro-mobility is a priority consideration for Salem. Bikes, and now scooters, help us connect destinations across our city, as well as our businesses and major institutions, such as Salem State University and North Shore Medical Center, to our commuter rail station and ferry wharf,” Mayor Driscoll said.

“Through the addition of a bike share program, operated by Zagster, and now the scooter share pilot program, we are cutting down on car congestion on our city streets, decreasing the infrastructure challenges more cars put on the city, and bettering our environment. Given our positive experience with Zagster on our bike-share program, we believe that they’re the right company that we should work with on this pilot.”

The city and Zagster will host scooter education and safety workshops today and tomorrow, July 19, for interested Salem residents and visitors to the city. The workshops, which are free of charge, will be held each day from 8-10 a.m., 12-2 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. and will focus on how to ride scooters, operate them safely, and educate riders on local riding regulations.

“We applaud Mayor Driscoll and the City of Salem for its proactive approach in bringing scooters and additional micro-mobility options to the City of Salem,” Dan Grossman, CEO, Zagster, said. “Zagster is excited to continue to bring its operational excellence to the city to support both the existing bikeshare and the new scooter-share programs. Our operational approach will future proof Salem for other additional modes of transportation the city may look to add in the future.”

Salem residents and visitors will be able to rent scooters from over two dozen stations around the city. It costs $1 to unlock a scooter and 15 cents per minute to ride.

About Zagster

Since 2007, Zagster has been at the forefront of the micro-mobility revolution. We know that the promise of micro-mobility is anchored in world-class operations. As such, Zagster offers turnkey operations and support services for any micro-mobility product. We strive to make shared mobility work within communities large and small. We currently operate more than 250 micro-mobility vehicle shares across 35 states. We understand that although the scooters, pedal bikes and e-bikes are swappable, the professional service operations are not. At Zagster, we help communities and partners build and operate best-in-class solutions. Let us be your ride. Visit us at https://www.zagster.com/ and on Twitter @zagster.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005212/en/