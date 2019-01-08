Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sales Readiness Group (SRG) Launches New Online Sales Training Course

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 01:01pm EST

SEATTLE, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales Readiness Group announced the release of its self-paced version of their proven Comprehensive Selling Skills (CSS) sales training workshop.

Based on the same training program that SRG has delivered to leading global sales organizations, CSS On-Demand was developed to extend the classroom learning environment and help train sales teams when traditional classroom-based sales training isn’t practical.

Ray Makela, CEO at the Sales Readiness Group, noted, “All too often traditional sales training fails to provide the anticipated return on investment. Getting everyone in a room is too difficult and expensive to coordinate; reps are pressed for time, reinforcement is inconsistent, and teams are geographically dispersed. That’s why we’re excited to make our proven sales training workshop available on-demand, with the tools, resources and job aids to make the training stick. Now sale leaders can develop and reinforce key selling skills anytime, anywhere.”

CSS On-Demand gives you access to:

  • A complete sales training system—includes a workbook, exercises, tools, job aids, and quizzes to make the training stick.
  • 26 short, engaging video lessons with action-prompts to enable your team to practice what they learn—one concept at a time.
  • 24/7 eLearning platform gives your team access to sales training anytime, anywhere.
  • Expert support—your team gets email access to our sales experts to answer any questions about the course or implementation.

To learn more about how to power your sales team with CSS On-Demand click here.

About Sales Readiness Group, Inc.

Sales Readiness Group (SRG) is an industry leading sales training company. Our mission is to help improve the performance of sales teams by providing customized, skills-based training programs that produce sustainable behavior change. Our solutions include comprehensive sales training, sales coaching, and sales management programs. SRG has been in Selling Power Magazine’s Top Sales Training Companies list for ninth consecutive years.

David Jacoby
Managing Director
206.274.9216

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:36pLAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pMILLENNIAL ESPORTS : Receives Cease Trade Order Due to Delay in Filing Annual Financial Results
AQ
01:35pTRANSATEL : to Exhibit at CES 2019
BU
01:34pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification on Revision of the Transfer of Rights Agreement
PU
01:34pPRESS RELEASE : SBIF Resolution
PU
01:31pFIRST IN NATION : “Skip the Slip” Bill Introduced in California Assembly to Tackle Major Impacts of Paper Receipts
BU
01:31pYRC Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In YRC Worldwide, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
01:30pNEUROMETRIX : Quell Named CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree
AQ
01:29pProspect of U.S. profit drop rises for investors
RE
01:29pPRABHAT DAIRY : enters animal nutrition area, ropes in Danish co
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.