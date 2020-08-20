Sales Surge for Work-At-Home Devices According to UnifiedCommunications.com

Cost-Effective and Efficient Devices Help Optimize Remote Work Environments for Educators, Health Care Providers and Businesses

UnifiedCommunications.com today reported record sales for devices that support work-at-home and hybrid work scenarios. Demand for headsets, webcams, portable speakerphones, and higher-end meeting room solutions for both in-office and executive work-at-home environments have skyrocketed, as COVID-19 social distancing precautions continue.

“Our team has been on overdrive – initially leveraging our proprietary supply chain technology to help customers outfit remote teams with devices like headsets, webcams, speakerphones, and lighting solutions that have been in short supply,” says Ryan Herbst, Vice President & Chief Device Strategist at UnifiedCommunications.com. “These days, our efforts are focused on helping customers transition from survive to thrive. Regardless of industry, this change involves recognizing that remote and hybrid work are here to stay, compelling companies to make investments in the right array of devices to support the new normal.”

UnifiedCommunications.com keeps organizations and users thriving by bringing people, knowledge, and ideas together through creative uses of cost-efficient, user-friendly communications and collaboration technology that enhances both the remote user experience as well as optimizes the in-office environment.

In addition to personal devices like headsets, webcams and video lighting, the company provides hybrid meeting room design and engineering for both conference rooms and classrooms – and adds value through project management, adoption and change management, AV integration and support services.

“Our innovative, cost-cutting solutions that enterprise customers have depended on for decades are now being used to facilitate distance learning and remote healthcare,” says Jacques Andersen, Director – Enterprise Program Management at UnifiedCommunications.com. “We’re excited to help K-12 and higher education rapidly transition to an effective, engaging hybrid class model and help healthcare providers deliver more effective virtual care by leveraging the right array of devices.”

UnifiedCommunications.com, a Microsoft Gold Productivity & Communications Partner, is a division of Tele-Communication, Inc. based in Houston, TX. They are a global reseller and system integrator focused on personal communications and collaboration devices, meeting room design and integration, and sophisticated fulfillment and logistics solutions. They add value to their solutions through training, user adoption and change management services, helping customers maximize collaboration through the right mix of products, services, consulting, and customized global device fulfillment. www.unifiedcommunications.com

