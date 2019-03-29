Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sales of New Homes Surge After Stagnating for Months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- Sales of new homes ramped up at the start of 2019, in a positive sign after a weak stretch for the housing market.

Purchases of newly built single-family homes -- a relatively narrow slice of all U.S. home sales -- rose 4.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,000 in February, the Commerce Department said Friday. That is the highest level since last March and marks a significant upturn in new-home sales after being largely flat throughout 2018.

New-home sales rose in all regions in the U.S. except in the West, where sales were flat. Sales of new homes in the South hit their highest level in more than a decade.

"This is a welcome bounce back for new home sales...and adds another hill onto the roller-coaster few months the new housing market has experienced," said John Pataky, executive vice president at TIAA Bank.

Analysts think rising inventory and concomitant falling prices for new homes are driving demand for freshly built properties in certain parts of the country. In February there was a 6.1 months' supply of new homes for sale on the market at the current sales pace, up from 5.4 in February 2018. The median sale price of a new home on the market was down 3.6% in February from the prior year.

More broadly, inventory has been tight, running up home prices and keeping some potential buyers out of the search. Meantime, construction-labor shortages and rising input costs are pushing up the overall costs of buying both new and used homes.

Falling mortgage rates are a bright spot, along with a tight labor market that continues to add jobs and is increasing wages at the fastest pace in the current business cycle. This could have helped drive a large jump in sales of previously owned homes in February. These so-called existing-home sales, which make up the bulk of home purchases in the U.S. economy, have been down year-over-year for months.

"New home sales have performed much better over the past year than existing sales, perhaps because a much smaller proportion of new sales take place in the high-tax states of the Northeast and elsewhere," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Tax law changes made in late 2017 capped some deductions that benefit owners of pricier homes, making the overall price of buying a house more expensive in areas such as New York City and Seattle.

New-home sales were up a slim 0.6% in February from the prior year, and their pace remains well below the elevated levels seen before the 2007-09 financial crisis and recession.

"Moving ahead, labor market strength and the recent sharp decline in mortgage rates will provide support for housing demand, but overall affordability and a general feeling that prices are softening and there is no hurry to buy will work in the other direction," Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at MFR, said in a note to clients this morning.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pEuro zone inaction leaves ECB to step into the breach again
RE
01:35pTrade hopes spark Wall Street rally; S&P set for best quarter since 2009
RE
01:33pOil set for best quarterly rise since 2009 on OPEC cuts, sanctions
RE
01:30pU.K. Companies Say New Electronic Tax Reporting Rules Add to Brexit Burden
DJ
01:28pSales of New Homes Surge After Stagnating for Months
DJ
01:22pEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : EEA Joint Committee reduces backlog by record number of acts
PU
01:22pPAUL D TONKO : Tonko, Wenstrup Push for Day to Honor Active Duty Troops
PU
01:22pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Personal Income Edges Up in February
PU
01:22pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Solid Growth for New Homes Sales
PU
01:17pFed's Quarles Endorses Patient Approach Toward Future Policy Adjustments -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares fly off the shelves as turnaround strategy shows promise
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog
3DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : AstraZeneca pays up to $6.9 billion in Daiichi Sankyo cancer deal
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Electronic Stock-Trading Venture Unveiled
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Vestas to strengthen Mercury's renewable portfolio by delivering its first wind asset

HOT NEWS
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About