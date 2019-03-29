Sales of New Homes Surge After Stagnating for Months

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- Sales of new homes ramped up at the start of 2019, in a positive sign after a weak stretch for the housing market.

Purchases of newly built single-family homes -- a relatively narrow slice of all U.S. home sales -- rose 4.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,000 in February, the Commerce Department said Friday. That is the highest level since last March and marks a significant upturn in new-home sales after being largely flat throughout 2018.

New-home sales rose in all regions in the U.S. except in the West, where sales were flat. Sales of new homes in the South hit their highest level in more than a decade.

"This is a welcome bounce back for new home sales...and adds another hill onto the roller-coaster few months the new housing market has experienced," said John Pataky, executive vice president at TIAA Bank.

Analysts think rising inventory and concomitant falling prices for new homes are driving demand for freshly built properties in certain parts of the country. In February there was a 6.1 months' supply of new homes for sale on the market at the current sales pace, up from 5.4 in February 2018. The median sale price of a new home on the market was down 3.6% in February from the prior year.

More broadly, inventory has been tight, running up home prices and keeping some potential buyers out of the search. Meantime, construction-labor shortages and rising input costs are pushing up the overall costs of buying both new and used homes.

Falling mortgage rates are a bright spot, along with a tight labor market that continues to add jobs and is increasing wages at the fastest pace in the current business cycle. This could have helped drive a large jump in sales of previously owned homes in February. These so-called existing-home sales, which make up the bulk of home purchases in the U.S. economy, have been down year-over-year for months.

"New home sales have performed much better over the past year than existing sales, perhaps because a much smaller proportion of new sales take place in the high-tax states of the Northeast and elsewhere," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Tax law changes made in late 2017 capped some deductions that benefit owners of pricier homes, making the overall price of buying a house more expensive in areas such as New York City and Seattle.

New-home sales were up a slim 0.6% in February from the prior year, and their pace remains well below the elevated levels seen before the 2007-09 financial crisis and recession.

"Moving ahead, labor market strength and the recent sharp decline in mortgage rates will provide support for housing demand, but overall affordability and a general feeling that prices are softening and there is no hurry to buy will work in the other direction," Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at MFR, said in a note to clients this morning.

