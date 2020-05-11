SalesBoost : to Host Webinar Focusing on Hospitality Asset Value

SalesBoost, the software as a service (SaaS) company providing online sales training and coaching solutions for the hospitality industry is pleased to announce the next webinar in its Preparing for the Rebound series:

Missing in Action – where is the “V” in LTV – when is hospitality asset value coming back?

Wednesday, May 13th at 12:00p.m. EST

Advance registration for this webinar is available here:

https://salesboost.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-GnsKOe0Rxi2EWptTrBxxQ

This timely and relevant webinar will feature an outstanding cast of industry veterans including:

Moderator:

Dr. Donald W. Wise, Co-founder or Turnbull Capital Group and Founder of CBRE Hotels

Panelists:

Mr. Gregory Mount, Founder, the Victory Hotel Group

Ms. Suzanne Mellen, MAI, CRE, FRICS, ISHC, Senior Managing Director - Practice Leader, HVS

Senior Managing Director - Practice Leader, Mr. Paul Novak, Managing Director, Whitman Peterson

Mr. Ned DeLorme, Acquisitions, Jupiter Holdings LLC

Acquisitions, Mr. Rick S. Kirkbride, Chair of the Hospitality & Leisure practice group, Paul Hastings

According to Anne R; Lloyd-Jones and Suzanne Mellen of HVS: “The volume of hotel transactions and the price paid for individual assets are influenced by two principal factors: the availability of capital and the performance of the lodging sector as a whole.”

With lenders having their “pencils down” they further opine, “Given the lending freeze, the transactions that are likely to occur will reflect capitalization and discount rates above historic averages, given the high level of uncertainty, as well as low-leverage or all cash transactions. Once hotel performance bottoms out and assets come to market, well-capitalized buyers will be in a position to acquire hotels at prices well below both replacement cost and recent norms, creating an opportunity for high returns.”

