SalesHero Releases Limited Availability of Sales AI Automation Platform at Dreamforce 2018, the Most Inspiring Technology Event of the Year

Enterprise platform optimizes sales processes in real time to boost sales efficiency



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHero announced the limited availability of its sales AI platform to automate repetitive and time-critical sales events for enterprises.

Built by founding Datameer engineers, pioneers in data analytics, the platform is purpose-built to handle big data in real time to improve and amplify sales productivity. SalesHero tackles repetitive tasks through its simplified user interface in the form of a proactive and adaptive augmented intelligence assistant that can be leveraged by sales representatives.



By automating these processes, sales reps have more time to focus on revenue-generating tasks like increasing business output, improving capital efficiency and accelerating growth. Technology capabilities center around:

Dark Data Extraction: improving CRM data quality by extracting critical information such as phone number and title from unstructured data (emails, images, PDF documents) and updating accordingly

Intent Detection: reducing repetitive and trivial sales tasks (scheduling, repeated customer requests) by deducing the intent of written communication and routing or responding accordingly

Recommendation Engine: augmenting sales rep activity (cross-and-upsell opportunities, behavioral lead scoring, best-next-steps) based on derived data patterns