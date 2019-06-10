Log in
Salesforce bets on big data with $15.3 billion Tableau buy

06/10/2019 | 11:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc agreed on Monday to buy big data firm Tableau Software Inc for $15 billion, adding muscle in its fight with Microsoft Corp for a bigger share of the market that helps businesses target customers better.

The business of analyzing data is fast becoming a battleground, with tech behemoths Alphabet Inc's Google and Amazon.com Inc scaling up their presence in the market to take on established players like Microsoft and Tableau.

"The deal is transformative for the software industry, the most dramatic move yet by a cloud major to boost its analytics offerings," Wedbush Securities analyst Steve Koenig said.

Salesforce's customer relationship management software will benefit from using Tableau's large data analytics in unraveling hidden patterns, unknown correlations, market trends and customer preferences.

Salesforce's biggest deal ever comes days after Google bought big-data analytics company Looker for $2.6 billion. It surpasses the $5.9 billion that Salesforce paid to buy U.S. software maker MuleSoft in 2018.

In 2016, Reuters had reported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tableausoftware-m-a-salesforce/salesforce-target-tableau-explored-sale-earlier-this-year-sources-idUSKCN12J2HA that Seattle-based Tableau was one of the companies in a leaked list of potential acquisition targets for Salesforce and that Tableau was working with an investment bank to explore a sale.

Tableau has more than 86,000 customers, including tech heavyweights such as Verizon Communications Inc and Netflix Inc.

"The acquisition accelerates Salesforce's roadmap for their Customer 360 initiative, which helps companies gain a complete view of their customers, and more broadly their analytics initiative," Koenig said.

As part of the all-stock deal, Tableau shareholders will get 1.103 Salesforce shares, valuing the offer at $177.88 per share, representing a premium of 42% to Tableau's Friday closing price.

Shares of Tableau jumped 38% to touch a record high of $173.09, while those of Salesforce fell 4% in early trading.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, after which Tableau will operate independently, led by Chief Executive Officer Adam Selipsky and its current leadership team.

The San Francisco-based company said the deal is likely to add up to $400 million in its 2020 revenue, but would decrease adjusted profit by about 37 cents to 39 cents per share.

The company said it now expects 2020 adjusted profit in the range of $2.51 per share to $2.53 per share. Analysts were expecting $2.90 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser to Salesforce and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC advised Tableau.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Arjun Panchadar

