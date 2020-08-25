Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Salesforce raises annual revenue forecast on remote work boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc on Tuesday raised its annual revenue forecast and beat quarterly revenue estimates, as more companies used its online business software to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salesforce's shares, which will be part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average index from Aug. 31, were up nearly 15% in extended trading.

The coronavirus outbreak has hastened the shift to remote work with many companies extending employees the option till the end of next year. This is benefiting software providers that help companies to take their operations online, enabling a smooth transition to remote work.

Revenue from Sales Cloud, an online software that helps manage sales and support for customers, rose 13% to $1.28 billion in the second quarter ended July 31.

Salesforce now expects revenue between $20.7 billion and $20.8 billion in the fiscal year 2021, up from its previous forecast of $20 billion.

Total revenue jumped about 29% to $5.15 billion in the second quarter, above the average analyst estimate of $4.90 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $2.63 billion, or $2.85 per share from $91 million, or $0.11 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Malara and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pGM, Ford coronavirus U.S. ventilator projects close in on their finish lines
RE
04:37pCanadian, Chinese foreign ministers meet amid tensions over Huawei, detainees
RE
04:33pCrude benchmarks little changed after api inventory figures
RE
04:31pSalesforce raises annual revenue forecast on remote work boost
RE
04:31pAfter private pensions, Peru`s congress turns to public funds for COVID-19 relief
RE
04:29pNordstrom reports bigger-than-expected loss, sales plunge as pandemic hits
RE
04:29pToll Brothers profit falls about 22% as virus hits home prices
RE
04:26pS&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs on trade, vaccine developments
RE
04:25pSenate Democrats Say Fed Should Do More on Climate Change, but See Progress -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:20pBank of Canada says pandemic to test inflation expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
5ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group