Salesfusion Joins Forces with Kyloe Partners to Drive Home Value of Marketing Automation for Recruiting and Staffing Industry

Key Bullhorn® Partners Combine Efforts to Showcase Unique Benefits of
Integrating Technologies to Enhance Marketing and Applicant Tracking
Salesfusion, by SugarCRM®, and Kyloe Partners®, both partners of
Bullhorn®, a cloud-based CRM solution for staffing and recruiting, are
teaming up to educate users on how best to leverage the two technologies
to make the most of their investment and enhance and scale their
marketing efforts.
Theory
becomes practice in a joint webinar designed to teach Bullhorn®
users how to effectively leverage Salesfusion’s native Bullhorn
integration and showcase the importance of marketing automation to
recruitment, including how Kyloe Partners® uses Salesfusion to stay top
of mind and how other recruiting and staffing agencies can do the same.
Bullhorn® is an award-winning front-to-back CRM solution that improves
sales and recruitment processes by automating tasks and improving
management of leads and candidates in one interface. Kyloe Partners®
Co-Founders, Raymond Pennie and Stewart Morgan, worked together to build
Bullhorn’s first global system integration partner which is solely
focused on helping customers extract the most value from their CRM.
Kyloe Partners is fully dedicated to bringing the best technology
solution to its customers in the staffing and recruiting market and has
helped over 300 clients worldwide.
Salesfusion, a marketing automation platform and global partner to
Bullhorn, has worked closely with Bullhorn to ensure a seamless
integration process that provides recruiters with powerful visibility
into candidate engagement and the ability to send personalized
communications at scale. Salesfusion is a Gold Sponsor of the Bullhorn
Engage 2019 event taking place this week in Boston.
About SugarCRM
SugarCRM is a customer experience management leader enabling businesses
to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly
relevant, personalized experiences throughout the customer journey. We
empower companies to strengthen existing customer relationships, create
new ones through actionable insights and intelligent automation and
better understand the customer every stage of the journey. This enables
businesses to accelerate demand generation, grow revenue, deliver
superior customer care and increase loyalty. Our easy-to-use, intuitive
platform makes customer experience management easy and accessible for
everyone, allowing marketing, sales and services professionals to focus
on high-impact, value-adding activities that create customers for life.
Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR. More than 2
million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.
To learn more visit www.sugarcrm.com
or follow @SugarCRM.
NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of
SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their
respective owners.
About Salesfusion
Salesfusion is the new standard in marketing automation designed for
mid-size companies. We focus on what matters most to
marketers–streamlining campaign creation, understanding engagement,
improving conversion and driving more revenue. Our powerful platform is
intuitive, scalable and affordable and our experienced team is as
hands-on as our clients need them to be. Learn more at www.salesfusion.com
About Kyloe Partners
Kyloe Partners are recruitment industry, and Bullhorn, experts. We help
recruiters get the right people into the right role as quickly as
possible by offering clients of all sizes a real technology advantage in
this fast-paced and ever-evolving industry.
In addition to time saving apps, we also offer platform customisations
tailored to your company needs, and Bullhorn training to enable your
staff to get the most out of your platform. There’s almost nothing we
can’t do!
With offices in the UK, US and Australia, we’ve helped upwards of 400
clients across the globe achieve their goals since founding in 2015.
Find out more at www.kyloepartners.com
and connect with us on LinkedIn
and Twitter
About Bullhorn
Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry.
More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to
power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in
Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and
employs more than 950 people globally. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com
or follow @Bullhorn on Twitter.
