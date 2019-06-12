Salesfusion Joins Forces with Kyloe Partners to Drive Home Value of Marketing Automation for Recruiting and Staffing Industry

Key Bullhorn® Partners Combine Efforts to Showcase Unique Benefits of Integrating Technologies to Enhance Marketing and Applicant Tracking

Salesfusion, by SugarCRM®, and Kyloe Partners®, both partners of Bullhorn®, a cloud-based CRM solution for staffing and recruiting, are teaming up to educate users on how best to leverage the two technologies to make the most of their investment and enhance and scale their marketing efforts.

Theory becomes practice in a joint webinar designed to teach Bullhorn® users how to effectively leverage Salesfusion’s native Bullhorn integration and showcase the importance of marketing automation to recruitment, including how Kyloe Partners® uses Salesfusion to stay top of mind and how other recruiting and staffing agencies can do the same.

Bullhorn® is an award-winning front-to-back CRM solution that improves sales and recruitment processes by automating tasks and improving management of leads and candidates in one interface. Kyloe Partners® Co-Founders, Raymond Pennie and Stewart Morgan, worked together to build Bullhorn’s first global system integration partner which is solely focused on helping customers extract the most value from their CRM. Kyloe Partners is fully dedicated to bringing the best technology solution to its customers in the staffing and recruiting market and has helped over 300 clients worldwide.

Salesfusion, a marketing automation platform and global partner to Bullhorn, has worked closely with Bullhorn to ensure a seamless integration process that provides recruiters with powerful visibility into candidate engagement and the ability to send personalized communications at scale. Salesfusion is a Gold Sponsor of the Bullhorn Engage 2019 event taking place this week in Boston.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a customer experience management leader enabling businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant, personalized experiences throughout the customer journey. We empower companies to strengthen existing customer relationships, create new ones through actionable insights and intelligent automation and better understand the customer every stage of the journey. This enables businesses to accelerate demand generation, grow revenue, deliver superior customer care and increase loyalty. Our easy-to-use, intuitive platform makes customer experience management easy and accessible for everyone, allowing marketing, sales and services professionals to focus on high-impact, value-adding activities that create customers for life.

Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.

To learn more visit www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Salesfusion

Salesfusion is the new standard in marketing automation designed for mid-size companies. We focus on what matters most to marketers–streamlining campaign creation, understanding engagement, improving conversion and driving more revenue. Our powerful platform is intuitive, scalable and affordable and our experienced team is as hands-on as our clients need them to be. Learn more at www.salesfusion.com

About Kyloe Partners

Kyloe Partners are recruitment industry, and Bullhorn, experts. We help recruiters get the right people into the right role as quickly as possible by offering clients of all sizes a real technology advantage in this fast-paced and ever-evolving industry.

In addition to time saving apps, we also offer platform customisations tailored to your company needs, and Bullhorn training to enable your staff to get the most out of your platform. There’s almost nothing we can’t do!

With offices in the UK, US and Australia, we’ve helped upwards of 400 clients across the globe achieve their goals since founding in 2015.

Find out more at www.kyloepartners.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Bullhorn

Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 950 people globally. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow @Bullhorn on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005159/en/