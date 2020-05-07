Salient Announces New CEO - David Hood - An Austin Tech Veteran

Salient Systems, a leading Video Management Software provider, announces David Hood, a veteran tech executive in the Austin Tech community, as CEO. David succeeds Bob Wilbur, Salient’s CEO for the past decade, who becomes Chairman.

Hood brings a wealth of operating experience to Salient, having spent more than thirty years in the technology industry. He held senior leadership positions with notable technology firms including AT&T, Cisco and Dell, as well as being CEO of four venture-backed startups: BeVocal, NetSolve, Troux and Hypori.

Bob Wilbur, Salient’s Chairman, said, "David is a highly successful executive with an enviable record of performance in setting strategies, building teams and scaling revenues within startups and in corporate organizations. He has led four successful exits and his talent and experience will be invaluable in helping Salient build on its successful track record, strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand Salient’s global presence.”

“I am honored and very excited to be joining the Salient team,” said David Hood. “I believe Salient has a great business model, with rich assets, a talented management team and a culture that uniquely positions it to more fully capitalize on a fast-growing, dynamic video surveillance category. As the category evolves and increasingly leverages video surveillance as business intelligence for the enterprise, I believe Salient is in a unique position to provide high-value, vertically-based, integrated solutions built on an advanced, open-architecture platform.”

About Salient Systems:

Founded in 1995, Salient Systems is a leader in open architecture video management systems. By combining powerful, yet flexible video management software and versatile hardware platforms, Salient delivers surveillance solutions that are easy to use, flexible and scalable. As Salient's CompleteView 20/20 VMS supports a wide variety of security industry applications, customers are free to choose the best available design parameters to fit their needs.

For more information contact info@salientsys.com

