Salisbury Bancorp : Aidan J. Gilligan Assumes Commercial Lender Responsibilities in Great Barrington, MA

04/17/2019 | 10:58am EDT

Aidan J. Gilligan Assumes Commercial Lender Responsibilities in Great Barrington, MA

April 17, 2019

Salisbury Bank is pleased to announce that Aidan Gilligan has recently accepted a Commercial Lender position in its Great Barrington, MA office. In this role, he will serve clients in Berkshire County, Massachusetts and the surrounding communities. 

Aidan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from Southern New Hampshire University. He joined the Bank in February of 2018 and earned Salisbury Bank's Rookie of the Year award for his hard work and team first mentality. Aidan came to the Bank with a background in the insurance industry as a Vice President and Agent for both consumer and commercial clients; he has worked in the Bank's commercial credit and commercial lending departments. Aidan prides himself on understanding his client's needs and developing long term working relationships with his clients.

'We are proud to welcome fourth generation Berkshire County resident Aidan Gilligan to our Commercial Lending Team. Aidan will lead the Bank's commercial lending and business development efforts in Western Massachusetts from his office located in our 210 Main Street, Great Barrington Branch. His strong business background and exemplary work ethic, coupled with his unparalleled knowledge of the local business community, positions Aidan well in his efforts to help your business grow and prosper.' said John Trott, Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer.

Aidan currently resides in Sheffield, MA with his wife and two children.

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

Disclaimer

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 14:57:05 UTC
