Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Salisbury Bancorp : Bank Offers Free Seminar on Buying Your First Home And Credit Scores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 08:03pm EDT
Salisbury Bank Offers Free Seminar on Buying Your First Home And Credit Scores

June 11, 2019

Salisbury Bank is offering a free seminar with important information on buying your first home and credit scores.

In this informative seminar, we will discuss the basics every first time homebuyer needs to know about securing a mortgage including:

  • How much will I need to save for a down payment?
  • What documents are needed to apply for a loan?
  • Do I qualify for a mortgage?

We will also answer questions about credit scores:

  • What is a credit score?
  • How is a credit score determined and what is a 'good' score?
  • What can I do to improve my credit?

Presenter: Spring Burke, Vice President, Mortgage Advisor, NMLS #597840

Spring has been in the banking industry since she was 15, when she was part of a work-study program for school. Her 'official' career was launched in 2001 at Canaan National Bank, which was acquired by Salisbury Bank in 2004. In the ensuing years she has remained an important part of the Salisbury Bank family, where

she has been a top performer in mortgage originations since 2010. Spring has been named a Five Star Mortgage Professional five years in a row according to the Connecticut Magazine.

Please join us on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Community Health Programs (CHP)

444 Stockbridge Road

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Reservations are suggested, but not required. To reserve a spot sign-up at salisburybank.com/seminar. You may also contact Genia Wilson by calling 860.453.3496, or email at evwilson@salisburybank.com (please type 'Home & Credit' in the subject line).

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

Read More Articles

Disclaimer

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 00:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:43pRENAULT : may block Nissan governance reform
AQ
09:38pSIERRA FOOTHILLS PSPS UPDATE : Power Restored to Nearly All Impacted Customers in Butte and Yuba Counties
BU
09:36pRENAULT : Lewis Hamilton controversially wins Canadian Grand Prix
AQ
09:35pMTN Nigeria CEO Emerges ‘HR Champion 2019'
AQ
09:33pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, June 11
AQ
09:31pINSULET : Omnipod® Horizon™ Hybrid Closed-Loop System Improves Glycemic Control in Patients as Young as Two Years Old with Type 1 Diabetes
BU
09:28pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Office Valley from Amazon.com
PU
09:28pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by InkClub from Amazon.com
PU
09:28pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by SuperInkToner from Amazon.com
PU
09:28pFALANA : NBC lacks power to suspend licences of media organistions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : United Technologies, Raytheon to create $120 billion aerospace and defence giant
2MEGAWORLD CORP : MEGAWORLD : Filipino community gears up for Philippine I-Day celebrations
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France's Le Maire says 'essential' to bolster Renault-Nissan alliance
4LG UPLUS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Some big tech firms cut employees' access to Huawei, muddying 5G rollout
5BP PLC : BP : Greenpeace activists halt BP's North Sea oil rig

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About