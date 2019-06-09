Salisbury Bancorp : Bank Offers Free Seminar on Buying Your First Home And Credit Scores

June 11, 2019

Salisbury Bank is offering a free seminar with important information on buying your first home and credit scores.

In this informative seminar, we will discuss the basics every first time homebuyer needs to know about securing a mortgage including:

How much will I need to save for a down payment?

What documents are needed to apply for a loan?

Do I qualify for a mortgage?

We will also answer questions about credit scores:

What is a credit score?

How is a credit score determined and what is a 'good' score?

What can I do to improve my credit?

Presenter: Spring Burke, Vice President, Mortgage Advisor, NMLS #597840

Spring has been in the banking industry since she was 15, when she was part of a work-study program for school. Her 'official' career was launched in 2001 at Canaan National Bank, which was acquired by Salisbury Bank in 2004. In the ensuing years she has remained an important part of the Salisbury Bank family, where

she has been a top performer in mortgage originations since 2010. Spring has been named a Five Star Mortgage Professional five years in a row according to the Connecticut Magazine.

Please join us on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Community Health Programs (CHP)

444 Stockbridge Road

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Reservations are suggested, but not required. To reserve a spot sign-up at salisburybank.com/seminar. You may also contact Genia Wilson by calling 860.453.3496, or email at evwilson@salisburybank.com (please type 'Home & Credit' in the subject line).

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

