Salisbury Bancorp : Bank and Trust Company Announces Annual Scholarship Program Award Recipients

07/09/2019 | 10:53am EDT
Salisbury Bank and Trust Company Announces Annual Scholarship Program Award Recipients

July 9, 2019

Salisbury Bank is pleased to announce the recipients of its 10th Annual Scholarship Program. Salisbury Bank created its Annual Scholarship Program in 2009 to assist students who are already making a difference in their communities. Ten scholarships in the amount of $1,500.00 were awarded to assist eligible students seeking a college degree in a variety of programs. The recipients are high-achieving students who possess a variety of interests, have demonstrated leadership experience, displayed consistent community involvement, and strive to make their world a better place. The 2019 Scholarship recipients include:

  • Anna Coon of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT
  • Anna Dupont of Mount Everett Regional High School, Sheffield, MA
  • Ariana Ball of Dover High School, Dover Plains, NY
  • Daniel Swift of Webutuck High School, Amenia, NY
  • Hannah Holmes of Stissing Mountain High School, Pine Plains, NY
  • Hannah Lounsbury of Webutuck High School, Amenia, NY
  • Mackenzie Hunter of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT
  • Phillip Koenig of Wamogo Regional High School, Litchfield, CT
  • Samantha Wolfe of Webutuck High School, Amenia, NY
  • Victor Flores of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT

Applicants were evaluated according to a 100-point system that takes into account academic achievement, community service, volunteerism and leadership.

A celebratory event was held on Wednesday, June 26 in Lakeville, CT in honor of the recipients' accomplishments.

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
