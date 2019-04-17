Log in
Salisbury Bancorp : Bank's Community Day at the Dover Plains Branch on May 4

04/17/2019

Salisbury Bank's Community Day at the Dover Plains Branch on May 4

April 17, 2019

Salisbury Bank is continuing its initiative to fight against identity theft while building community goodwill by sponsoring a Free Shred Event and Food Drive.

'Identity theft continues to be a concern for individuals and businesses. Shredding documents with personal information has become an important step in protecting yourself against this concern,' stated Amy Raymond, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. 'Salisbury Bank is pleased to kick-off the season at our Dover Plains branch to help you responsibly and safely dispose of sensitive documents.'

Each person may bring up to 4 boxes of paper (no binders please) for shredding by Legal Shred personnel and Salisbury Bank volunteers. The event will be held at the Dover Plains branch - 5 Dover Village Plaza, Dover Plains, New York, on Saturday, May 4th from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Please consider bringing a non-perishable food donation as well. Local pantries are in need of a variety of donations including canned goods, cereals, macaroni and cheese, cake mix, peanut butter, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and tomato sauce. Household necessities such as paper towels, diapers, shampoo, and soap are also appreciated.

This service is brought to you by Salisbury Bank, as a way of giving back to the communities it serves. All shredded paper will be recycled; all food and household items will be donated to the local food pantry.

For more information on protecting yourself against Identity Theft, visit salisburybank.com/protectid or view the full community shred day schedule by visiting salisburybank.com/shred.

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

 

Disclaimer

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 14:57:05 UTC
