Salisbury Bancorp : Chairman Pallone Agrees to O'Halleran-led Plan to Clean Up Abandoned Uranium Mines

11/21/2019 | 03:22pm EST

WASHINGTON-Yesterday, during a House Energy and Commerce Committee markup, Chairman Frank Pallone (NJ-03) affirmed his commitment to cleaning up abandoned uranium mines and providing adequate compensation for impacted families and former uranium mine workers after hearing Congressman Tom O'Halleran (AZ-01) speak about the importance of this ongoing issue.

'Uranium mine sites in the southwest that have been abandoned for decades continue to pose serious health risks to families across northern Arizona. Cancers, birth defects, and contaminated water still plague our communities,' said O'Halleran. 'I am pleased that Chairman Pallone heeded my remarks during markup yesterday and reaffirmed his commitment to working with me on cleaning up these mines.'

O'Halleran offered his remarks during a discussion of the Nuclear Waste Policy Amendments Act and subsequent debate.

'I will continue to help find ways to correct these historic injustices,' said Chairman Pallone, following O'Halleran's comments during markup. 'You are speaking from the heart and I know how serious this problem is. We must deal with it.'

Watch O'Halleran and Pallone's comments, here.

###

Disclaimer

Tom O'Halleran published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 20:21:05 UTC
