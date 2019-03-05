Sally Hernandez-Piñero Appointed Board Chairperson for MetroPlus Health Plan

NYC Health + Hospitals today announced the appointment of Sally Hernandez-Piñero as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of MetroPlus Health Plan, Inc. MetroPlus is the low-cost, five-star quality health insurance plan of choice for more than 500,000 New Yorkers. As the health plan owned by NYC Health + Hospitals, MetroPlus is a vital component of Mayor de Blasio’s Guaranteed Health Care plan to ensure coverage for all New Yorkers. Hernandez-Piñero will fill a 5-year term effective February 28, 2019. She replaces Bernard Rosen, who has served as MetroPlus Board Chairperson since May 2000.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated public servant take on this important volunteer leadership position. I look forward to partnering with Sally Hernandez-Piñero to help NYC’s public option health plan grow and ensure many more New York families have access to the affordable, quality health services they deserve,” said NYC Health + Hospitals Board Chair José A. Pagán.

“I’m excited to join the MetroPlus board and serve the City I love so much. I can’t think of a more important task than to help more people get covered and guarantee health care to all New Yorkers,” said Hernandez-Piñero.

Hernandez-Piñero began her career at Bedford-Stuyvesant Community Legal Services as a Staff Attorney, before joining former Mayor David Dinkins’ Administration as Deputy Mayor for Finance and Economic Development. There, she was involved in all key policy, legislative and budgetary decisions made by the administration. She was appointment to the NYC Health + Hospitals Board of Directors by Mayor de Blasio in January 2019.

Following her career in the public sector, Hernandez-Piñero transitioned into the corporate world, working at Fannie Mae as a Managing Director, as counsel for Kalkines, Arkey, Zall & Bernstein and as Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs for the Related Companies. She served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Con Edison for 23 years. She also served as Executive Director of City Harvest, before becoming a Hearing Officer at the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearing. Hernandez-Piñero graduated cum laude from Wesleyan University and received her J.D. from New York University School of Law.

MetroPlus offers eligible New Yorkers a wide selection of health insurance options, with affordable fees and copays based on income and family size. The most popular plans include: Medicaid, Medicare, Child Health Plus, Essential Plan, Qualified Health Plan, Partnership in Care (HIV Special Needs Plan), and MetroPlus Gold for New York City employees and their families. MetroPlus also offers special membership benefits that include $1,000 in gym reimbursement and a Member Rewards points program for completing health and wellness.

MetroPlus earned an overall rating of five stars, the highest possible score, in the New York State Department of Health’s recently released “2018 Consumer’s Guide to Medicaid and Child Health Plus Managed Care Plans in New York City.” The State’s guide is an annual rating of managed care plans on quality of care delivered and members’ satisfaction with the care and services they receive. MetroPlus is one of only two plans serving New York City to achieve the highest state rating this year.

More About MetroPlus Health Plan

Since 1985, MetroPlus Health Plan has built a reputation for providing access to affordable, quality health care to residents of Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island. A wholly-owned subsidiary of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public health system, MetroPlus is the plan of choice for over half a million New Yorkers. The health plan’s robust network of primary care doctors and specialists includes many independent community providers. Culturally sensitive, and fluent in more than 40 languages, MetroPlus staff is as diverse as the great city it serves. For more information about MetroPlus plans, benefits, and services, visit www.metroplus.org and join the conversation at facebook.com/metroplushealth and twitter @metroplushealth.

