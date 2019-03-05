Sally Hernandez-Piñero Appointed Board Chairperson for MetroPlus Health Plan

NYC Health + Hospitals today announced the appointment of Sally
Hernandez-Piñero as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of MetroPlus
Health Plan, Inc. MetroPlus is the low-cost, five-star quality health
insurance plan of choice for more than 500,000 New Yorkers. As the
health plan owned by NYC Health + Hospitals, MetroPlus is a vital
component of Mayor de Blasio’s Guaranteed Health Care plan to ensure
coverage for all New Yorkers. Hernandez-Piñero will fill a 5-year term
effective February 28, 2019. She replaces Bernard Rosen, who has served
as MetroPlus Board Chairperson since May 2000.
“We are fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated public servant
take on this important volunteer leadership position. I look forward to
partnering with Sally Hernandez-Piñero to help NYC’s public option
health plan grow and ensure many more New York families have access to
the affordable, quality health services they deserve,” said NYC Health +
Hospitals Board Chair José A. Pagán.
“I’m excited to join the MetroPlus board and serve the City I love so
much. I can’t think of a more important task than to help more people
get covered and guarantee health care to all New Yorkers,” said
Hernandez-Piñero.
Hernandez-Piñero began her career at Bedford-Stuyvesant Community Legal
Services as a Staff Attorney, before joining former Mayor David Dinkins’
Administration as Deputy Mayor for Finance and Economic Development.
There, she was involved in all key policy, legislative and budgetary
decisions made by the administration. She was appointment to the NYC
Health + Hospitals Board of Directors by Mayor de Blasio in January 2019.
Following her career in the public sector, Hernandez-Piñero transitioned
into the corporate world, working at Fannie Mae as a Managing Director,
as counsel for Kalkines, Arkey, Zall & Bernstein and as Senior Vice
President for Corporate Affairs for the Related Companies. She served as
a member of the Board of Trustees of Con Edison for 23 years. She also
served as Executive Director of City Harvest, before becoming a Hearing
Officer at the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearing.
Hernandez-Piñero graduated cum laude from Wesleyan University and
received her J.D. from New York University School of Law.
MetroPlus offers eligible New Yorkers a wide selection of health
insurance options, with affordable fees and copays based on income and
family size. The most popular plans include: Medicaid, Medicare, Child
Health Plus, Essential Plan, Qualified Health Plan, Partnership in Care
(HIV Special Needs Plan), and MetroPlus Gold for New York City employees
and their families. MetroPlus also offers special membership benefits
that include $1,000 in gym reimbursement and a Member Rewards points
program for completing health and wellness.
MetroPlus earned an overall rating of five stars, the highest possible
score, in the New York State Department of Health’s recently
released “2018 Consumer’s Guide to Medicaid and Child Health Plus
Managed Care Plans in New York City.” The State’s guide is an annual
rating of managed care plans on quality of care delivered and members’
satisfaction with the care and services they receive. MetroPlus is one
of only two plans serving New York City to achieve the highest state
rating this year.
More About MetroPlus Health Plan
Since 1985, MetroPlus Health Plan has built a reputation for providing
access to affordable, quality health care to residents of Brooklyn, the
Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island. A wholly-owned subsidiary of
NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public health system,
MetroPlus is the plan of choice for over half a million New Yorkers. The
health plan’s robust network of primary care doctors and specialists
includes many independent community providers. Culturally sensitive, and
fluent in more than 40 languages, MetroPlus staff is as diverse as the
great city it serves. For more information about MetroPlus plans,
benefits, and services, visit www.metroplus.org
and join the conversation at facebook.com/metroplushealth and twitter
@metroplushealth.
