Salsify : First to Offer Automated Content Submission Across All Amazon Sales Channels, Product Categories

BOSTON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , a product experience management (PXM) platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announces that it is the first and only solution to offer automated content submission to Amazon across all categories and all selling partners in the US. This includes products sold though both Vendor Central or Seller Central, and products on Amazon Fresh, Amazon Business, and Amazon Pantry.

This latest improvement in Salsify's PXM platform directly addresses the needs of brands who require a true end-to-end solution for Amazon. Salsify is the only vendor providing the full suite of PXM - content management, syndication, and actionable insights - all in one unified platform, with Amazon-specific functionality to enable brands to quickly act on market opportunities or issues, work more efficiently, and capture additional market share on the site.

"There will always be advancements related to how the data flows for ecommerce businesses, and Salsify has kept its finger on the beat to offer automated solutions to accelerate our efficiencies and help define and deliver on key performance indicators," said Christopher Childs, International Ecommerce Merchandise Manager at Spin Master. "If you are just starting out with Salsify, your progress into ecommerce content syndication will be greatly accelerated."

Customers that invest in a continual optimization strategy on Amazon are seeing substantial sales gains. As one example, ShurTech used Salsify to identify 70 products that would benefit from content improvements on Amazon, with specific, recommended actions for each product. The ShurTech content team took the recommended steps, resulting in Amazon sales rank improving by an average of 15% across those same products. Another consumer brand, e-cloth, followed similar steps and saw a 49% sales rank improvement across their assortment of 45 products.

Automated Content Submission for Amazon is currently available across all of Amazon's US channels and product categories, and Salsify will be rolling the functionality out to other geographies over the course of 2019.

Salsify has also expanded its slate of Amazon-specific features, on top of the insights within Command Center for Amazon , launched last year. These new capabilities help brands effectively execute on continual optimization across Amazon, and include:

Create and Publish Enhanced Content Across an Entire Product Catalog - Publish A+ Content across multiple products simultaneously. This is an industry first offered by Salsify and addresses a critical need for modern product pages, as studies show this content type is associated with higher sales ranks on Amazon.

this content type is associated with higher sales ranks on Amazon. Automated Inventory Alerts - Receive automated alerts when a product is in danger of going out of stock, paired with intuitive workflows to file a support ticket or escalate the situation within the organization. This helps mitigate potential inventory issues on Amazon that can cause long-term damage to a brand's Amazon presence.

Automated Inventory Alerts are the latest addition to Salsify's suite of insights capabilities , which include Brand Compliance Reporting, Product Page Reporting, SEO Recommendations, Competitive Price Intelligence Reporting, Share of Search Reporting, and Buy Box Reporting.

"If brands selling on Amazon want to capture more market share, they need to act faster than ever before to address consumer wants and needs. This means outflanking competitors by staying informed about new content types or algorithm changes that present an opportunity to boost sales," said Rob Gonzalez, Co-Founder and EVP of Strategic Marketing at Salsify. "With speed and agility so important on the digital shelf, enabling brands to automate Amazon Product Detail Pages represents a competitive advantage."

Salsify will be demonstrating portions of the platform's new Amazon functionality at Shoptalk, March 3-6, 2019. Please visit the Salsify booth (#3429) at the show to hear more.

For more information about Salsify PXM and our solutions for Amazon, please visit www.salsify.com.

About Salsify

Salsify combines content management, syndication and publishing, and digital shelf analytics into a unified product experience management (PXM) platform. The world's leading brand manufacturers, including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom, use Salsify every day to deliver the product experiences their consumers demand wherever they shop. Salsify is based in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Lisbon, Portugal, and Austin, Texas. Salsify is the 24th fastest growing technology company in North America, according to Deloitte. It has raised a total of $98.1 million in funding, led by Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners, and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.salsify.com

Media Contact

Kiley Nichols

Media Relations at Salsify

kileymnichols@gmail.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salsify-first-to-offer-automated-content-submission-across-all-amazon-sales-channels-product-categories-300805049.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salsify