Salt Market 2019-2023 | Wide Range of Industrial Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the salt market and it is poised to grow by 35.43 MT during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Solvay SA, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal), Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc and Wacker Chemie AG. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Wide range of industrial applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Salt Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Salt Market is segmented as below:
Type
-
Rock Salt
-
Brine
-
Solar Salt
-
Others
Application
-
Chemical Processing
-
Road De-icing
-
Food Processing
-
Other Applications
Geographic Segmentation
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Salt Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our salt market report covers the following areas:
-
Salt Market Size
-
Salt Market Trends
-
Salt Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years.
Salt Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the salt market, including some of the vendors such as Solvay SA, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal), Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc and Wacker Chemie AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the salt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Salt Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the salt market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors
