SaltStack : SecOps Awarded Twelve CIS Benchmark Certifications

SaltStack, the creators of intelligent automation for IT operations and
security teams, today announced SaltStack®
SecOps has been certified
by CIS Benchmarks™ to compare and remediate the configuration status
of Oracle Linux 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, and CentOS Linux 7
against the respective CIS Benchmarks profiles. SaltStack SecOps
customers can now automate continuous security compliance for
business-critical digital assets through enforcement and alignment with
consensus-based CIS Benchmarks best practice standards.
Alex Peay, SaltStack VP of product, said, “The security and compliance
of digital infrastructure is a problem that threatens to get worse
before it gets better. Misconfigured, out-of-compliance systems are a
well-known attack vector, but configuration compliance and remediation
at scale is difficult even for the most capable IT and security teams.
We developed SaltStack SecOps to improve collaboration and to automate
the work of continuous configuration compliance.”
SaltStack SecOps is unique in providing IT operations and security teams
with a collaborative, event-driven automation platform designed to scan
IT assets and to automate the corrective actions needed to remediate
issues and deliver infrastructure configuration compliance at enterprise
scale.
Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President of Security Best Practices
and Automation Group, said, “Cybersecurity challenges are mounting
daily, which makes the need for standardized configurations imperative.
By certifying its product with CIS, SaltStack has demonstrated its
commitment to actively solve the foundational problem of ensuring system
and infrastructure configuration compliance is implemented throughout an
enterprise environment.”
CIS®
(Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is a trusted, independent
non-profit that harnesses the power of a global IT community to
safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. The
CIS Controls™ and CIS Benchmarks™ are the global standard and recognized
best practices for securing IT systems and data.
SaltStack SecOps accurately reports security recommendations associated
with the certified CIS Benchmarks profiles. SaltStack has demonstrated
commitment to provide IT and security organizations with the ability to
ensure their assets are secured according to best practice standards.
CIS Benchmarks are recommended as industry-accepted system hardening
standards and are used by organizations in meeting compliance
requirements for Federal Information Security Management Act, PCI,
Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act and other security
requirements.
About SaltStack
SaltStack® intelligent IT automation software is used to help the
largest businesses in the world manage and secure their digital
infrastructure. Known for its powerful event-driven IT automation
engine, SaltStack is designed to control, optimize, and secure the
inherent complexity of Web scale while providing efficient,
collaborative solutions for ITOps, SecOps, NetOps, and DevOps teams. https://www.saltstack.com
