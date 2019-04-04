SaltStack : SecOps Awarded Twelve CIS Benchmark Certifications

SaltStack SecOps now certified to compare and remediate configuration status for Oracle Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and CentOS Linux

SaltStack, the creators of intelligent automation for IT operations and security teams, today announced SaltStack® SecOps has been certified by CIS Benchmarks™ to compare and remediate the configuration status of Oracle Linux 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, and CentOS Linux 7 against the respective CIS Benchmarks profiles. SaltStack SecOps customers can now automate continuous security compliance for business-critical digital assets through enforcement and alignment with consensus-based CIS Benchmarks best practice standards.

Alex Peay, SaltStack VP of product, said, “The security and compliance of digital infrastructure is a problem that threatens to get worse before it gets better. Misconfigured, out-of-compliance systems are a well-known attack vector, but configuration compliance and remediation at scale is difficult even for the most capable IT and security teams. We developed SaltStack SecOps to improve collaboration and to automate the work of continuous configuration compliance.”

SaltStack SecOps is unique in providing IT operations and security teams with a collaborative, event-driven automation platform designed to scan IT assets and to automate the corrective actions needed to remediate issues and deliver infrastructure configuration compliance at enterprise scale.

Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President of Security Best Practices and Automation Group, said, “Cybersecurity challenges are mounting daily, which makes the need for standardized configurations imperative. By certifying its product with CIS, SaltStack has demonstrated its commitment to actively solve the foundational problem of ensuring system and infrastructure configuration compliance is implemented throughout an enterprise environment.”

CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is a trusted, independent non-profit that harnesses the power of a global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. The CIS Controls™ and CIS Benchmarks™ are the global standard and recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data.

SaltStack SecOps accurately reports security recommendations associated with the certified CIS Benchmarks profiles. SaltStack has demonstrated commitment to provide IT and security organizations with the ability to ensure their assets are secured according to best practice standards.

CIS Benchmarks are recommended as industry-accepted system hardening standards and are used by organizations in meeting compliance requirements for Federal Information Security Management Act, PCI, Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act and other security requirements.

About SaltStack

SaltStack® intelligent IT automation software is used to help the largest businesses in the world manage and secure their digital infrastructure. Known for its powerful event-driven IT automation engine, SaltStack is designed to control, optimize, and secure the inherent complexity of Web scale while providing efficient, collaborative solutions for ITOps, SecOps, NetOps, and DevOps teams. https://www.saltstack.com

