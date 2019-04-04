SaltStack : SecOps Now Available to Deliver Continuous Compliance and IT Security at Scale

SaltStack, the creators of intelligent automation for IT operations and
security teams, announced the general availability of SaltStack®
Enterprise 6.0 and the new SaltStack®
SecOps add-on module for autonomous security policy compliance and
vulnerability remediation at scale.
SaltStack SecOps is unique in providing IT operations and security teams
with a collaborative, event-driven automation and orchestration
platform. SaltStack SecOps scans IT systems against custom or industry
standard security policies then automates the remediation of security
vulnerabilities associated with misconfigured, non-compliant
infrastructure.
From continuous detection to true resolution, SaltStack SecOps is the
only cybersecurity product to deliver natively integrated, fully
automated infrastructure security compliance at enterprise scale.
The initial release of SaltStack SecOps helps IT and security teams
collaborate to fully automate:
-
Policy definition - Build custom policies or utilize
industry-certified compliance profiles such as CIS and DISA STIGS.
-
Infrastructure scanning - Run continuous, item-level policy checks to
locate any non-compliant, misconfigured systems or applications.
-
Compliance enforcement - Use autonomous remediation to fix policy
violations, or initiate change workflows for issue resolution.
SaltStack SecOps delivers continuous compliance aligned with
consensus-based CIS best practice standards and is currently CIS
Benchmark certified to assess configuration and compliance of Oracle
Linux 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, and CentOS Linux 7.
SaltStack SecOps can also be used today to scan Docker, Kubernetes,
Windows, and many other infrastructure components for policy compliance.
Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO, said, “Rapidly proliferating exploits,
non-stop vulnerabilities, regulatory demands, and infrastructure scale
and complexity combine to create a substantial challenge for
cybersecurity professionals. SaltStack SecOps is uniquely positioned to
help digital business stay ahead of cybersecurity threats by
automatically discovering infrastructure vulnerabilities and hardening
at-risk systems before it’s too late. SaltStack SecOps is the automation
needed to enforce continuous compliance across any enterprise
infrastructure.”
SaltStack SecOps is already winning awards and was named one of the hottest
new cybersecurity products at RSA 2019 by CSO Online.
SaltStack SecOps customer perspective
Brian Armstrong, IBM Cloud network executive, said, “SaltStack forms the
basis of a comprehensive audit, remote execution, configuration
management, patch, and baseline enforcement suite for the IBM Cloud
network. This has replaced several disparate legacy tools with a single
command and control layer that allows us to automatically roll out new
security policies and quickly react to any new security threats. Problem
scoping, mitigation, and audit is done in hours rather than weeks across
our network.”
Stephen Dumesnil, IBM Cloud network engineering governance manager,
said, “After applying SaltStack SecOps automation and orchestration to
our existing governance processes, we are seeing dramatic improvements
in team and tooling efficiency. For example, we’ve seen a 75% reduction
in the work simply needed to coordinate priorities between our security
and IT operations teams. SaltStack SecOps will be the catalyst to
helping IBM Cloud achieve the goal of continuous compliance while
optimizing collaboration and output between our global security, IT, and
governance teams.”
Licensing and availability
SaltStack Enterprise 6.0 is now available via a subscription license
based on managed nodes. SaltStack SecOps is an add-on module available
to SaltStack Enterprise customers. Contact SaltStack sales for pricing.
Additional resources
About SaltStack
SaltStack® intelligent IT automation software is used to help the
largest businesses in the world manage and secure their digital
infrastructure. Known for its powerful event-driven IT automation
engine, SaltStack is designed to control, optimize, and secure the
inherent complexity of Web scale while providing efficient,
collaborative solutions for ITOps, SecOps, NetOps, and DevOps teams. https://www.saltstack.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005719/en/