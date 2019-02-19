Salvation Botanicals Subsidiary, Salvation Bioscience, to Exhibit and Present at Second National Indigenous Cannabis and Hemp Conference in Ottawa

Nanaimo, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2019) - Salvation Botanicals Ltd. ("Salvation" or the "Company"), announced today that its' subsidiary, Salvation Bioscience, will be exhibiting at the Second National Indigenous Cannabis and Hemp Conference on Feb.19 through Feb. 21, 2019 at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. Salvation operates one of the first fully-licensed analytics laboratories in Canada and is accredited by Health Canada to test cannabis and derivative products for licensed producers. The Company also holds a Hemp processor license that allows it to sell hemp based food products and hemp biomass for cannabidiol (CBD) extraction.

The Ottawa event is the second National Indigenous Cannabis and Hemp Conference, following a very successful event held in Calgary. The conference brings together Indigenous leaders who are looking to play a role in the burgeoning cannabis industry. At the three-day event, attendees will get the opportunity to hear experts in the field speak on multiple topics. Speakers include The Hon. Ginette Pettipas Taylor, Minister of Health; The Hon. Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction; senior representatives from the Governments of British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario; as well as First Nations Leaders and industry experts from across the country.

At the conference, Rob McIntyre, CEO of Salvation Botanicals, will introduce Dr. Stuart Titus, a cannabis industry icon and innovator who is on the Board of Advisors for Salvation Botanicals. Dr. Titus will discuss how a strong system of quality control is important to ensure the purity and potency of cannabis and hemp products, and how that quality builds credibility that can sustain and foster the entire industry. Attendees can see him speak at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 21.

"I am excited to be introducing Dr.Titus' talk at this conference," said McIntyre. "The opportunity exists for First Nations to enter the market with a clear focus on producing extremely high-quality products. We found at the first NICHC conference in Calgary that there was a very clear focus on producing quality products, and participants saw testing as a part of the Quality Control environment. At this second NICHC, we are looking forward to providing some more tangible steps towards implementation. We are seeing great progress in our First Nations Partnership Program, and we are honored to play a role in bringing employment, training and income to First Nations communities through participation in the cannabis industry."

This conference will feature leading Indigenous experts from the medical, legal, and business communities with proven experience in cannabis and hemp, according to the National Indigenous Cannabis and Hemp Conference website. The conference aims to inform attendees on how the legalization of cannabis in Canada will affect indigenous communities from health, safety, economic, and rights standpoints.

About Salvation Botanicals Ltd.



Salvation Botanicals is a private company based on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, that is dedicated to the testing and production of high-quality standardized cannabinoid products for the international cannabis market. Salvation operates one of the first analytics laboratories in Canada, licensed by Health Canada to test cannabis and derivatives.



Salvation Botanicals holds a Dealer's License under the Controlled Substances Act, with authority to extract and produce oil within Health Canada guidelines. In 2016 Health Canada granted Salvation a Hemp Processing License permitting production and sale and export of seed, grain and their derivatives. The Company is a late stage applicant for ACMPR Licensed Producer.



