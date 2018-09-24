Sam DiPaola, Former SunTrust Bank President, Joins Evergreen Advisors as President

Evergreen
Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce that industry leader and
financial services veteran Sam
DiPaola will be joining the firm as president. DiPaola recently
departed his position as SunTrust Bank’s Maryland market president.
Sam DiPaola, President of Evergreen Advisors, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)
DiPaola brings over twenty years of experience in financial services,
corporate development, and strategic sales to Evergreen. He excelled in
SunTrust Bank’s Investment Banking, Aerospace, Defense and Government
Services sector for 7 years before becoming the bank’s Maryland market
president in 2013. Throughout his career, he has closed investment
banking transactions ranging between $50 million and $1 billion. During
his time as Maryland market president, he led his team to produce four
consecutive years of growth, while increasing the average transaction
size and asset quality.
Evergreen Advisors is a middle market investment bank and corporate
advisory firm focused on excellence in servicing and supporting
organizations throughout their financial life cycles to drive successful
outcomes. DiPaola’s extensive network of professional relationships,
comprehensive sector knowledge, and deal experience will help to
accelerate Evergreen’s growth.
For DiPaola, it was Evergreen’s community involvement, focus on
long-term relationships, and track record of sustainable growth that
attracted him to the firm. The local community is of the utmost
importance to DiPaola, and Evergreen Advisors is deeply rooted in it,
with involvement in organizations such as the Economic Alliance of
Greater Baltimore, ETC (Emerging Technology Centers), Howard County
Economic Development Authority, University of Maryland System,
bwtech@UMBC, and the Salvation Army.
“I’m joining Evergreen Advisors not only because they’re an exceptional
group of financial professionals, but also because they’re focused on
making a positive impact in the Baltimore community,” says DiPaola. “The
Evergreen philosophy of building long-term relationships across a
variety of industries in the region is an ideal fit for me. Their focus
on integrity, tenacity, and teamwork in pursuing innovative solutions
that drive growth is exciting and refreshing. It’s a great opportunity
to be a partner in successful economic development.”
“Sam brings a depth and breadth of experience that will be a tremendous
asset to our team,” says Rick Kohr, founding member and CEO of Evergreen
Advisors. “He’s a perfect fit for Evergreen in terms of vision, values,
and reputation for strategically guiding clients to meet their goals.
We’re thrilled to have Sam on board and ready to work together to meet
the challenges of today and surpass those of tomorrow.”
About Evergreen Advisors
The Evergreen Advisors, LLC is a leading investment banking and
corporate advisory firm focused on assisting emerging growth and
middle-market companies in the areas of corporate finance, growth and
exit strategies, business valuation and advisory services. Providing
innovative and strategic solutions, the team has completed over 100
M&A and capital raising transactions, totaling over $5 billion in value
for publicly traded and privately held companies. For more information,
visit www.evergreenadvisorsllc.com
Securities transactions conducted through Evergreen Advisors
Capital/Member FINRA/SIPC.
