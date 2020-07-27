Sam Woo Construction : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - RENEWAL OF TENANCY AGREEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED

三 和 建 築 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3822)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

RENEWAL OF TENANCY AGREEMENTS

The Board announces that on 27 July 2020, SWBP and SWEE, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, as tenants, entered into the New Tenancy Agreements with the Landlords, to renew the leases of Premises for a term of 2 years from 1 August 2020 to 31 July 2022 (both days inclusive).

Each of the Landlords is a private company owned by either one or a combination of Mr. Lau Chun Ming, Mr. Lau Chun Kwok, Mr. Lau Chun Ka, Ms. Leung Lai So, each of whom a Director, and Ms. Lau Pui Shan, a director of SWBP. Mr. Lau Chun Ming and Ms. Leung Lai So together have approximately 71.43% interests in the issued share capital of the Company. One or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the estimated value of the right-of-use assets to be recognised by the Group under the New Tenancy Agreements are more than 0.1% and less than 5%. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Tenancy Agreements constitute connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and are required to be disclosed by this announcement, but are exempt from circular and independent shareholders' approval pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 19 July 2017 containing details of the Expiring Tenancy Agreements. The Expiring Tenancy Agreements constitute continuing connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and the lease terms will expire on 31 July 2020. On 27 July 2020, SWBP and SWEE, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, as tenants, entered into the New Tenancy Agreements with the Landlords, to renew the leases of Premises for a term of 2 years from 1 August 2020 to 31 July 2022 (both days inclusive).